ETV Bharat / state

Rising Input Costs Pose Margin Challenge For India Inc Despite Strong Q2 Growth

Electricity inflation surged to 8.06 per cent in October from deflation of 0.43 per cent in September, while crude petroleum and natural gas inflation jumped to 70 per cent from 57 per cent respectively. Mineral oils inflation also accelerated to 45 from 40 per cent, pointing to rising energy related costs for businesses. Industry experts warn that rising input costs could test companies pricing power and their ability to absorb cost pressures amid uncertain demand. The pressure was also visible across industrial raw materials, with chemicals and chemical products recording 17.53 per cent inflation, basic metals 17.21 per cent, rubber and plastic products 13.90 per cent and textiles 13.67 per cent. Government data suggests that overall manufactured product inflation moderated marginally to 9.54 per cent from 9.76 per cent in September, the persistent rise in input prices could weigh on corporate margins, particularly in energy intensive and commodity dependent sectors, if companies are unable to fully pass on higher costs to consumers. Impact of rising input costs

The trend is also reflected in cumulative inflation during April to October in the current financial year, with manufactured products inflation rising to 8.37 per cent from 1.52 per cent in the corresponding period last year, while food articles moved from 4.84 per cent deflation to 5.54 per cent inflation. The rising cost environment could emerge as a key factor in corporate earnings in the upcoming quarters with investors watching how companies manage pricing power cost absorption and demand amid mounting input cost pressures.



Talking to ETV Bharat President, PHDCCI Anil Gupta said that rising inflation can adversely affect corporate profitability by increasing the cost of raw materials, energy, transportation and other intermediate inputs. If companies are unable to fully pass on these higher costs to consumers due to competitive pressures or weak demand, their operating margins and profitability are likely to come under pressure.

Impact on Manufacturing Input Price (ETV Bharat)

However companies with stronger pricing power may be able to protect margins through higher selling prices. Over the coming quarters, the impact on corporate earnings will therefore depend on the pace of input-cost inflation, the extent of price pass-through and the strength of domestic demand, said Gupta.But here are some positive signs as well. Despite rising input costs, volatile energy prices and global uncertainties, India Inc continued to post robust growth in Q2 FY27, although mounting cost pressures posed challenges for profitability across several sectors. Talking to ETV Bharat Chief Economist at CareEdge Ratings Rajani Sinha said that Our analysis of a sample of listed non financial companies show that India Inc delivered a robust performance in Q2 FY27 with a strong net sales growth of 24.5 per cent (y-o-y).

This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of double digit growth.



Profitability outlook



According to her this strong top line performance was broad based, led by sectors such as oil and gas, automobiles, infrastructure and iron and steel. This performance is particularly noteworthy amid persistent geopolitical uncertainties, reflected in volatile energy prices, elevated freight and logistics costs and ongoing supply chain disruptions.