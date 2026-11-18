Rising Input Costs Pose Margin Challenge For India Inc Despite Strong Q2 Growth
Despite rising input costs, volatile energy prices and global uncertainties, India Inc continued to post robust growth in Q2 FY27, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Rising Inflation is showing signs of renewed pressure on corporate input costs, with sharp increases in energy, minerals and several industrial commodities potentially affecting manufacturers' margins in the coming quarters.
Electricity inflation surged to 8.06 per cent in October from deflation of 0.43 per cent in September, while crude petroleum and natural gas inflation jumped to 70 per cent from 57 per cent respectively. Mineral oils inflation also accelerated to 45 from 40 per cent, pointing to rising energy related costs for businesses. Industry experts warn that rising input costs could test companies pricing power and their ability to absorb cost pressures amid uncertain demand.
The pressure was also visible across industrial raw materials, with chemicals and chemical products recording 17.53 per cent inflation, basic metals 17.21 per cent, rubber and plastic products 13.90 per cent and textiles 13.67 per cent. Government data suggests that overall manufactured product inflation moderated marginally to 9.54 per cent from 9.76 per cent in September, the persistent rise in input prices could weigh on corporate margins, particularly in energy intensive and commodity dependent sectors, if companies are unable to fully pass on higher costs to consumers.
Impact of rising input costs
The trend is also reflected in cumulative inflation during April to October in the current financial year, with manufactured products inflation rising to 8.37 per cent from 1.52 per cent in the corresponding period last year, while food articles moved from 4.84 per cent deflation to 5.54 per cent inflation. The rising cost environment could emerge as a key factor in corporate earnings in the upcoming quarters with investors watching how companies manage pricing power cost absorption and demand amid mounting input cost pressures.
Talking to ETV Bharat President, PHDCCI Anil Gupta said that rising inflation can adversely affect corporate profitability by increasing the cost of raw materials, energy, transportation and other intermediate inputs. If companies are unable to fully pass on these higher costs to consumers due to competitive pressures or weak demand, their operating margins and profitability are likely to come under pressure.
This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of double digit growth.
Profitability outlook
According to her this strong top line performance was broad based, led by sectors such as oil and gas, automobiles, infrastructure and iron and steel. This performance is particularly noteworthy amid persistent geopolitical uncertainties, reflected in volatile energy prices, elevated freight and logistics costs and ongoing supply chain disruptions.
In terms of profitability, the growth in aggregate operating profits accelerated sharply to 23.6 per cent in Q2 FY27 from 5.3 per cent in the previous quarter, mainly driven by a sharp improvement in profitability of the oil and gas sector.
She also analysed that profitability excluding the oil and gas sector also remained healthy at 19.6 per cent in Q2 FY27 Vs 20.3 per cent in Q1 FY27. Elevated commodity prices aided the performance in commodity related sectors such as metals and oil & gas.
The aggregate cost of services & raw materials for the companies analysed rose by a sharp 31.2 per cent during the quarter, compared to 41.8 per cent growth seen in Q1. Despite these challenges, the robust topline and bottomline performance of India Inc seen in FY27 so far is encouraging. Looking ahead, we expect corporate performance to remain resilient aided by the momentum seen so far and firms' ability to navigate evolving challenges.
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