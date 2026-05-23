ETV Bharat / state

Rising Heat Index Triggers Health Concerns in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: At 5:30 am on Saturday, Bhubaneswar sizzled at 30.6 degrees Celsius. The humidity level was 88 per cent, and the heat index or feel-like temperature was 42 degrees Celsius.



At 11:30 am, the temperature in the capital city was recorded at 37.2 degrees, while with humidity levels at 60 per cent the heat index was 52 degrees Celsius on the day. The high temperature, combined with sweltering humidity and muggy weather has made life difficult for people across the state for the last few days as the heat index increased significantly. The heat index measures how hot it feels to a human body, taking into account both the air temperature and the relative humidity.



"The measure of discomfort felt due to increased heat and humidity is known as the heat index. There is a particular formula to calculate the heat index. The heat index remains high in coastal regions due to the presence of moisture in the atmosphere," said Manorama Mohanty, director of IMD's Bhubaneswar centre.



Two women walk in scorching sun in Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange warning for heatwave conditions for the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Bolangir. There is also a warning for warm night conditions in Sambalpur and Bolangir districts. The IMD forecast further said heatwave conditions will prevail in several districts until May 28. Besides, there is a possibility of rain and thunderstorm activities in some districts within the next 48 hours.



"The presence of high humidity levels in the atmosphere is increasing the uncomfortable levels. There are heat wave conditions in some western districts, while the temperature in coastal areas remained comparatively low in the last 24 hours. Prolonged heat exposure and comorbidity are becoming fatal and causing heat stress among people. Vulnerable groups like infants, the elderly, persons and those with chronic diseases should take extra care," Mohanty added.

