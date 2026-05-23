Rising Heat Index Triggers Health Concerns in Odisha
The combined impact of factors like Urban Heat Island and Land-Surface Temperature are making the summer harsher and unbearable, reports Minati Singha.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: At 5:30 am on Saturday, Bhubaneswar sizzled at 30.6 degrees Celsius. The humidity level was 88 per cent, and the heat index or feel-like temperature was 42 degrees Celsius.
At 11:30 am, the temperature in the capital city was recorded at 37.2 degrees, while with humidity levels at 60 per cent the heat index was 52 degrees Celsius on the day. The high temperature, combined with sweltering humidity and muggy weather has made life difficult for people across the state for the last few days as the heat index increased significantly. The heat index measures how hot it feels to a human body, taking into account both the air temperature and the relative humidity.
"The measure of discomfort felt due to increased heat and humidity is known as the heat index. There is a particular formula to calculate the heat index. The heat index remains high in coastal regions due to the presence of moisture in the atmosphere," said Manorama Mohanty, director of IMD's Bhubaneswar centre.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange warning for heatwave conditions for the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Bolangir. There is also a warning for warm night conditions in Sambalpur and Bolangir districts. The IMD forecast further said heatwave conditions will prevail in several districts until May 28. Besides, there is a possibility of rain and thunderstorm activities in some districts within the next 48 hours.
"The presence of high humidity levels in the atmosphere is increasing the uncomfortable levels. There are heat wave conditions in some western districts, while the temperature in coastal areas remained comparatively low in the last 24 hours. Prolonged heat exposure and comorbidity are becoming fatal and causing heat stress among people. Vulnerable groups like infants, the elderly, persons and those with chronic diseases should take extra care," Mohanty added.
According to IMD sources, when the heat index is below 26 degrees Celsius, conditions are generally comfortable and there is little health risk. Between 27 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius, people may start feeling discomfort and prolonged exposure to the sun can lead to fatigue.
A heat index of 33 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius is considered dangerous, as heat cramps and heat exhaustion may occur, especially after long periods outdoors. When the heat index reaches 41 degrees Celsius to 51 degrees Celsius, the risk becomes severe, with chances of heatstroke and serious health complications increasing significantly. Above 52 degrees Celsius, the situation becomes extremely dangerous and prolonged exposure can be life-threatening, it maintained.
Apart from blistering temperature and high Heat Index, the combined impact of factors like Urban Heat Island (UHI) and Land-Surface Temperature (LST) are making the summer harsher and unbearable this year, said experts.
"With high temperature outside, the human body naturally produces sweat to cool itself down. But when humidity levels are high and the air contains excess moisture, sweat does not evaporate quickly, reducing the body’s ability to cool efficiently. As a result, the weather feels much hotter than the actual air temperature, which is the heat index," explained Dr Debadatta Swain, associate professor in the School of Earth, Ocean and Climate Science department, IIT-Bhubaneswar.
Swain further said, uncontrolled urbanisation leading to massive concrete and asphalt flooring, more built-up area, and reduced green and grass cover and soil surface does not allow the temperature to fall even at night. "The increased use of air-conditioning is also contributing to the increase in atmospheric temperature. For cooling indoors we are using air-conditioners but the hot air it releases adds to the atmospheric temperature," Swain said.
By 2:30 pm on Saturday, the maximum temperature crossed 44 degrees Celsius in several cities of Odisha with Jharsuguda and Sambalpur recording 44.6 and 44.4 degrees respectively. While the relative humidity ranges between 40 % to 85% in the state. "The summer is getting harsher every year. a few years ago, we could at least manage to work during peak hours but this year even during the night, the temperature is quite unbearable. The changing heat pattern has reduced the overall ability of the body to work," said Ramesh Pradhan, an auto-rickshaw driver.
The Odisha government confirmed three sunstroke deaths in the state this season up to Friday. One more case of alleged heat stroke death reported from Khurda brought the total number of alleged sun strokes to 16 by Saturday.
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