Yellow Metal Crisis: Rising Gold Prices Push Tamil Nadu’s Traditional Goldsmiths To The Brink

By R. Sivakumar

Madurai: As gold prices rise to new peaks almost every day, the impact is being felt far beyond the jewellery showrooms across the country, particularly affecting thousands of traditional goldsmiths in Tamil Nadu. The soaring cost of the precious metal has not only pushed a centuries-old profession to the brink, but forced many artisans to abandon their ancestral craft in search of survival.

Goldsmiths have been an integral part of Tamil society for nearly 2,000 years and revered for their skill in crafting ornaments from gold and silver. These craftsmen also find mention in the ancient Tamil epic Silappathikaram, where a goldsmith plays a central role. Known as Thattar, Thachar, Asari, Kammalar and Vishwakarma, these artisans were once considered among the most prosperous communities in the region for their occupation.

Today, that legacy is under severe threat.

With the price of gold crossing Rs 13,000 per gram, ETV Bharat spoke to a few goldsmiths in Madurai who say the economics of handcrafted jewellery has ceased to work. Kasirajan, vice-president of the Madurai Certified Goldsmiths’ Association based on Ezhuthanikara Street, says the traditional trade has been affected from all sides.

“Large industrial jewellery companies and machine-made ornaments coming from North India have shattered our livelihood. Which is why about 80 per cent of goldsmiths have already moved to other jobs - textiles, security work, restaurants, painting - they do anything to earn a living. The remaining 20 per cent are struggling without clarity or support,” he said, adding that neither the Centre nor the state government has tried to address their issues.

Kasirajan pointed to the Vishwakarma scheme launched by the central government, under which all members of the association are enrolled. “But there has been no response so far. We were told the Tamil Nadu government opposed it, stating that it a caste-based profession. Later, even the Artisan Welfare Scheme was announced, promising loan concessions but that too is in limbo,” he said.