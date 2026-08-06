ETV Bharat / state

Rising Demand Triggers Firewood Shortage At Puri’s Swargadwar; Jagannath Temple Kitchen Too Faces Shortage

Puri : On Tuesday last, the sight at Puri Swargadwara, the crematorium that witnesses hundreds of funerals on a daily basis, was disturbing. As 20 bodies lay for funeral formalities, bereaved families waited for four hours to conduct the final rites. Reason - a shortage of fire wood. The incident has brought to fore the widening gap between demand and supply of firewood in Puri.

The Jagannath Temple’s traditional kitchen, where Mahaprasad is cooked exclusively over wood-fired earthen ovens, has also been facing a crisis since last few years, alleged Suar Mahasuar Nijog, the body representing temple cooks.

Swargadwara, Puri (ETV Bharat)

At Swargadwar, sources said, the number of daily cremations has nearly tripled over the past five years - from around 50-60 bodies a day to more than 150 on many days - putting unprecedented pressure on available stocks.

The issue has led to demands for long-term alternative arrangements even as the district administration maintains that the shortage is temporary and discussions are underway with the Forest Department to ensure uninterrupted supply.

Under the state’s Harishchandra Yojana, families are provided around 1.5 quintals of firewood along with other materials free of cost for each cremation. However, with more than 100 cremations taking place daily, the requirement has risen. Officials say the available supply is often insufficient, leading to delays in conducting last rites and inconvenience for bereaved families.

Rising Demand Triggers Firewood Shortage At Puri’s Swargadwar And Jagannath Temple Kitchen In Odisha (ETV Bharat)

The shortage has also raised concerns about sustainability, as the forest resources available for supplying wood remain limited. Residents and social workers have urged the administration to explore long-term alternatives before the problem worsens further.

Puri resident Aditya Narayan Barik, who frequently assists families at Swargadwar, said, “The shortage of firewood has become a big problem. Since adequate wood is not available, families have to wait for a long time before cremation. The administration should resolve the matter and also explore alternative arrangements,” he said while helping a family in the final rites.