Rising Demand Triggers Firewood Shortage At Puri’s Swargadwar; Jagannath Temple Kitchen Too Faces Shortage
Jagannath Temple’s traditional kitchen, where Mahaprasad is cooked exclusively over wood-fired earthen ovens, is also grappling with inadequate supply of fuel., reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Puri : On Tuesday last, the sight at Puri Swargadwara, the crematorium that witnesses hundreds of funerals on a daily basis, was disturbing. As 20 bodies lay for funeral formalities, bereaved families waited for four hours to conduct the final rites. Reason - a shortage of fire wood. The incident has brought to fore the widening gap between demand and supply of firewood in Puri.
The Jagannath Temple’s traditional kitchen, where Mahaprasad is cooked exclusively over wood-fired earthen ovens, has also been facing a crisis since last few years, alleged Suar Mahasuar Nijog, the body representing temple cooks.
At Swargadwar, sources said, the number of daily cremations has nearly tripled over the past five years - from around 50-60 bodies a day to more than 150 on many days - putting unprecedented pressure on available stocks.
The issue has led to demands for long-term alternative arrangements even as the district administration maintains that the shortage is temporary and discussions are underway with the Forest Department to ensure uninterrupted supply.
Under the state’s Harishchandra Yojana, families are provided around 1.5 quintals of firewood along with other materials free of cost for each cremation. However, with more than 100 cremations taking place daily, the requirement has risen. Officials say the available supply is often insufficient, leading to delays in conducting last rites and inconvenience for bereaved families.
The shortage has also raised concerns about sustainability, as the forest resources available for supplying wood remain limited. Residents and social workers have urged the administration to explore long-term alternatives before the problem worsens further.
Puri resident Aditya Narayan Barik, who frequently assists families at Swargadwar, said, “The shortage of firewood has become a big problem. Since adequate wood is not available, families have to wait for a long time before cremation. The administration should resolve the matter and also explore alternative arrangements,” he said while helping a family in the final rites.
Puri Divisional Forest Officer Magar Dhanaji Raoso said due to heavy rains, transportation of timber in large trucks was disrupted. “So we are now supplying wood through smaller vehicles. However, with cremations increasing sharply over the past five years, supply has come under pressure. We have submitted proposals to the government on possible alternatives. We are waiting for further directions,” he said.
Temple Kitchen Also Feeling The Heat
The firewood shortage is also affecting the preparation of Mahaprasad at the Jagannath Temple, where all offerings continue to be cooked using traditional wood-fired earthen ovens.
The Suar Mahasuar Nijog claimed that the shortage has been continuing for the past two to three years. According to the Nijog, the temple requires more than 100 quintals of firewood every day to prepare the bhog, but receives only about 40 to 50 quintals through official channels.
As a result, the cooks are often compelled to purchase firewood from private suppliers at higher prices, increasing cooking costs and affecting Mahaprasad pricing. They also claim that inadequate wood sometimes prevents them from preparing the quantity of Mahaprasad ordered by devotees.
Ganeshwar Mahasuar, Secretary of the Suar Mahasuar Nijog, said, “The number of devotees visiting the temple is increasing and so is the demand for bhog. But adequate firewood is not available. We are facing problems and have repeatedly informed all concerned authorities including ministers and the Puri Collector, but no action has been taken. We urge the government to ensure uninterrupted supply of firewood at the earliest.”
Administration Assures Adequate Supply
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Puri Collector Dibyajyoti Parida, maintained that there is no major shortage of firewood for the temple. “The Forest Department is supplying wood as required for Puri temple. But if the Suar Mahasuar Nijog says the problem persists, we will discuss with them to resolve the issue they have raised,” he said.
On the Swargadwar situation, the Collector said the temporary shortage was caused by heavy rainfall and an unusually high number of cremations on Tuesday. “There is no shortage of firewood at Swargadwar now. Heavy rains had affected supply for a brief period. We are coordinating with the Forest Department to ensure adequate stock is maintained so that such situations do not recur,” he added.
With both Swargadwar crematorium and the Jagannath Temple kitchen dependent on a steady supply of firewood, it is time a stronger supply management and sustainable alternatives were chalked out. While the administration has assured corrective measures, stakeholders say long-term planning will be essential to meet the growing requirements without disrupting religious traditions or public services.
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