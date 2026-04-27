Rising Demand For Herbal Medicines Has Put Forest Biodiversity At Risk. A Jabalpur University Is Trying To Reverse The Trend
The Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University (JNKVV) in Jabalpur has taken up the task of conserving these threatened species.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Jabalpur: The Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University (JNKVV) in Jabalpur, in response to many medicinal plants getting classified as endangered, has taken up the task of conserving these threatened species. The university is currently preserving more than 50 endangered medicinal plants within its campus.
The large-scale extraction of medicinal plants due to the rising popularity of Ayurvedic and herbal medicines has put forest ecosystems at risk, with the large-scale extraction of medicinal plants pushing several species toward extinction.
For years, JNKVV has been working to protect medicinal plant species that are disappearing from forests. Dr Gyanendra Tiwari was assigned the responsibility of developing a comprehensive nursery of medicinal plants found across Madhya Pradesh.
Taking the initiative further, Dr Tiwari collected around 1,100 varieties of medicinal plants from across India. These are now conserved in the university’s herbal garden. Interestingly, when a herbal garden was developed at Rashtrapati Bhavan, plants were sourced from this very nursery in Jabalpur.
“We have created specialised labs, shade-net systems, and polyhouses to maintain suitable conditions for different species. While some plants thrive in open environments, others require controlled conditions. With the support of scientists, researchers, and staff, all plants here are flourishing under proper care,” Dr Tiwari said.
He said at least 50 plant species in the nursery have been declared endangered by the Government of India due to excessive exploitation in forests. Many of these are now rarely found in the wild.
Some Endangered Plants & Their Uses
- Gulbakawali: Found in the forests of Amarkantak, this tuber-based plant is used in treating various ailments. Its fragrant flowers are used to make a rosewater-like extract which is beneficial for eye diseases. The tuber is also applied to relieve knee pain and arthritis, and its roots are used in medicinal oils that promote hair growth and prevent hair fall.
- Sarpagandha: A highly important herb in Ayurveda, it is used to treat insomnia, anxiety, and high blood pressure. Since its roots are used medicinally, the entire plant is often uprooted from forests.
- Sita Ashok: Mostly used in Ayurvedic medicine, especially in formulations like Ashokarishta, this plant is essential for treating menstrual disorders in women. It is distinct from the common Ashok tree and is now being cultivated in the herbal garden to reduce forest dependency.
- Bijasar: Known for its anti-diabetic properties, water stored in cups made from its wood absorbs beneficial compounds. However, large-scale cutting of its trunk for making such cups has led to its depletion.
- Camphor (Kapoor): Several varieties of natural camphor plants are conserved in the garden. Unlike synthetic camphor available in markets, natural camphor has significant medicinal and culinary uses.
Apart from conservation, the university is also promoting the cultivation of medicinal plants among farmers. Dr. Tiwari said that the root of Sarpagandha can fetch up to Rs 1 lakh per quintal in the market. Farmers in regions like Maihar, Damoh, and Satna are now being encouraged to grow such plants.
“Many plants are unknowingly destroyed due to lack of knowledge. Some of these could hold cures for serious diseases. People should gather information before cutting plants and prioritize conserving natural greenery over artificial décor,” he said.
With nearly 94,000 sq km of forest cover in Madhya Pradesh, about 30 per cent of its total land area hosts a vast diversity of plant species. A huge number of these are medicinally valuable and are used in drug manufacturing. Pharmaceutical companies across India procure the largest share of medicinal herbs from the state’s forests. However, unchecked extraction has already led to the gradual disappearance of several species.
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