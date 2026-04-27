ETV Bharat / state

Rising Demand For Herbal Medicines Has Put Forest Biodiversity At Risk. A Jabalpur University Is Trying To Reverse The Trend

Jabalpur: The Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University (JNKVV) in Jabalpur, in response to many medicinal plants getting classified as endangered, has taken up the task of conserving these threatened species. The university is currently preserving more than 50 endangered medicinal plants within its campus.

The large-scale extraction of medicinal plants due to the rising popularity of Ayurvedic and herbal medicines has put forest ecosystems at risk, with the large-scale extraction of medicinal plants pushing several species toward extinction.

For years, JNKVV has been working to protect medicinal plant species that are disappearing from forests. Dr Gyanendra Tiwari was assigned the responsibility of developing a comprehensive nursery of medicinal plants found across Madhya Pradesh.

Taking the initiative further, Dr Tiwari collected around 1,100 varieties of medicinal plants from across India. These are now conserved in the university’s herbal garden. Interestingly, when a herbal garden was developed at Rashtrapati Bhavan, plants were sourced from this very nursery in Jabalpur.

“We have created specialised labs, shade-net systems, and polyhouses to maintain suitable conditions for different species. While some plants thrive in open environments, others require controlled conditions. With the support of scientists, researchers, and staff, all plants here are flourishing under proper care,” Dr Tiwari said.