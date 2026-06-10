ETV Bharat / state

Rising Cultivation Costs, Stagnant Crop Prices Put Jammu Farmers In Financial Distress

Farmers harvest wheat using a combine harvester in a border area of the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir ( IANS )

Jammu: Amid the ongoing Kharif season, farmers in Jammu, the winter capital of J&K have complained that skyrocketing cultivation costs have put them in financial distress while crop prices remain stagnant.

Jammu is famous for its Basmati rice which has fetched it the One District One Product (ODOP) fame. The Basmati rice has also been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. But the rising inflation and increased electricity tariffs have put the farmers of Jammu district under financial distress.

Farmers said that the rising cultivation costs, shrinking landholdings, erratic weather conditions, inadequate institutional support and market uncertainties have left them high and dry.

Workers fill a sack with wheat on the outskirts of the Jammu district of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (IANS)

To protect their age old source of living and income, the Jammu farmers have urged the government to mitigate their problems.

In this regard, a delegation of farmers of Jammu under the leadership of J&K Kisan Congress Chairman Bharat Priye Bairagi handed over a memorandum to Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar through Additional DIv Com Sham Lal and asked for the intervention of the government to address their issues.

J&K Kisan Congress submits memorandum of demands to Divisional Commissioner Jammu (ETV Bharat)

Talking to ETV Bharat, Bairagi said that the biggest issue confronting the farmers at this moment is paying the electricity tariff of electric motors.

"On one hand the canals are in dilapidated condition and on the other hand the power department has snapped the connections of motors inside the fields and wants us to pay the bills first," Bairagi said.