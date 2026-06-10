Rising Cultivation Costs, Stagnant Crop Prices Put Jammu Farmers In Financial Distress
In a memorandum submitted to Divisional Commissioner Jammu, a farmer union has demanded waiver in power bills to give relief to the farmers, reports Amir Tantray.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Jammu: Amid the ongoing Kharif season, farmers in Jammu, the winter capital of J&K have complained that skyrocketing cultivation costs have put them in financial distress while crop prices remain stagnant.
Jammu is famous for its Basmati rice which has fetched it the One District One Product (ODOP) fame. The Basmati rice has also been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. But the rising inflation and increased electricity tariffs have put the farmers of Jammu district under financial distress.
Farmers said that the rising cultivation costs, shrinking landholdings, erratic weather conditions, inadequate institutional support and market uncertainties have left them high and dry.
To protect their age old source of living and income, the Jammu farmers have urged the government to mitigate their problems.
In this regard, a delegation of farmers of Jammu under the leadership of J&K Kisan Congress Chairman Bharat Priye Bairagi handed over a memorandum to Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar through Additional DIv Com Sham Lal and asked for the intervention of the government to address their issues.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Bairagi said that the biggest issue confronting the farmers at this moment is paying the electricity tariff of electric motors.
"On one hand the canals are in dilapidated condition and on the other hand the power department has snapped the connections of motors inside the fields and wants us to pay the bills first," Bairagi said.
He said that due to the hike in electricity charges the cost of irrigation has increased manifold with the recent hike in fuel prices and prices of fertilizers and pesticides only adding to their woes.
“We are not able to earn anything from the produce. Recently the farmers got only Rs 2500 per quintal of wheat crop which is very less as compared to what we have invested. If we pay the electricity bill as well we will not be able to earn anything. Rather we will be in loss," he added.
He demanded that the government should completely waive off the electricity charges of all the farmers and power connections should be restored as soon as possible so that they can continue with the paddy farming.
The farmers are of the opinion that in the last 10 years the cost of farming has increased manifold but the cost of crops remains standstill.
They demand guaranteed remunerative prices for their produce and establish effective procurement centers across Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that they get fair prices and are not exploited by the middle men.
Apart from complete waiver of electricity tariff and ensuring minimum support price of their produce, the memorandum contained 16 other demands including assured availability of quality seeds, uninterrupted supply of fertilizers, subsidised diesel for farmers besides special package for farmers affected by climate change, compensation for acquisition of agriculture land and strengthening cooperative societies.
Talking to ETV Bharat on difficulties being faced by the farmers, Sumnadeep Singh of Nikowal border village of Pargwal area of Jammu district complained of lack of irrigation canal.
“We have to use the motors to pump the water into the fields to start sowing of paddy but with electricity bills pending, the power department has snapped the connection due to which we are facing a lot of difficulties," he said.
Another farmer from Hiranagar area of Kathua district Raman Thapa demanded a hike in the minimum support price so that farmers earn from their produce.
“If the government can't do that, then they should waive off electricity tariff, give subsidised diesel and support through other means as well."
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