ETV Bharat / state

Rising Cold, Closed Spaces Fuel Viral Infections In Bengaluru: Doc Advises Masks, Early Treatment And Warns Against Self-Medication

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is witnessing a spell of colder-than-usual weather, and hospitals across the city are reporting a steady increase in patients with respiratory and viral infections. Doctors say children, the elderly and people with existing lung conditions are the most affected, and warn against delaying treatment or resorting to self-medication.



Cold weather and crowded spaces increasing infections

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Basalingappa Rudrappa Mukkupi, Public Health Specialist at the Department of Community Medicine, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), said the sudden dip in temperatures during early mornings and late nights is playing a key role in the current surge of illnesses.



“Cold weather by itself does not cause infection, but dry air, closed indoor spaces and poor ventilation allow viruses to spread faster,” Dr Mukkupi explained. He added that people in Bengaluru are not naturally adapted to cold conditions like those in northern India, which can reduce the body’s resistance.



Hospitals, including government and private facilities, are seeing more cases of fever, cold, cough, breathlessness and fatigue. In young children, especially those under four years, and in the elderly, doctors are noticing reactive airway problems, asthma flare-ups and worsening of chronic lung conditions. Commuters using buses, the Metro and offices with limited ventilation are particularly vulnerable.



Simple steps can prevent most illnesses



Dr Mukkupi stressed that prevention does not require expensive supplements or complex routines. “Keeping the body warm, maintaining distance from people with symptoms, and following basic hygiene can prevent most infections,” he said.



Covering the nose and mouth with a scarf or muffler while stepping out early in the morning or late at night helps warm the air entering the lungs. Wearing socks or slippers at home, even if traditions discourage it, helps maintain body temperature. Protecting heat-loss areas such as the head, neck, hands and feet is important, especially for children and older adults.



He also highlighted traditional practices. “Drinking kashaya or turmeric milk is more useful for warmth than trends like black coffee or green tea,” he noted. Adequate sleep of seven to eight hours, warm home-cooked food, good hydration and fruits rich in vitamin C were described as practical ways to support immunity.



Masks, he said, remain relevant beyond COVID-19. “If you have cough or cold, wearing a mask is a social responsibility. It reduces the spread of viral droplets in buses, Metro trains, offices, schools and hospitals,” he said. Hand hygiene after travel, touching public surfaces and before eating was described as “the cheapest vaccine we have.”



Risks of self-medication and when to seek help



Doctors are concerned that many people delay visiting a hospital and rely on over-the-counter medicines. “Taking paracetamol for a few days may reduce fever, but the underlying infection can remain,” Dr Mukkupi warned. Untreated upper respiratory infections can spread to the lungs and become serious.