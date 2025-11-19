Rising Bear Attacks Spur Fear In Uttarakhand Villages; Locals Demand Action
The persistent fear of escalating human-wildlife conflict remains a year-round concern for Uttarakhand villages.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 1:59 PM IST
By Kirankant Sharma
Dehradun: People living in the mountainous regions of Uttarakhand are constantly surrounded by challenges. Rain and landslides during the monsoon season often cause severe hardship to the people of the mountainous region. Although these challenges are usually limited to the monsoon season, the persistent fear of escalating human-wildlife conflict remains a year-round concern.
Apart from the existing threats of leopards and tigers, incidents of bear attacks on villagers, especially in the Garhwal region, are rapidly increasing. According to official figures, at least 71 people lost their lives and 2009 were injured in bear attacks from January 2000 to November 2025. So far this year, six people have died in bear attacks here.
The latest incident occurred in Pauri Garhwal district when a bear attacked 40-year-old Laxmi Devi in the Bironkhal block of Pauri Garhwal, seriously injuring her on Monday morning. Other women screamed during the attack, causing the bear to flee into the forest.
Villagers rushed to help and took Lakshmi Devi to the Bironkhal Community Health Centre. She has been referred to a higher centre for better treatment. This situation is not limited to Bironkhal; in the Paithani and Thalisain areas of Pauri, bears are so terrifying that people are hesitant to leave their homes.
Similar incidents were reported in Chamoli, Vikasnagar, Uttarkashi, and Kumaon in the past month. According to wildlife experts, the number of bear attacks is increasing as they may not be able to find enough food in the forest. “Continuous rain, landslides, and floods have damaged not only the mountains but also the vegetation,” said Sanatan Sonkar, former Director, Rajaji National Park.
“Bears typically live at altitudes of up to 3,000 meters. However, recent incidents have seen bears attack people in Pauri, Kotdwar, and Pachhuvadoon. These incidents are a cause of concern not only for mountain dwellers but also for the bears. Bears attack their prey with their claws. Even if they leave their prey alive, the wounds are so deep that they take years to heal,” he said.
Maize and other crops are currently ripe in Uttarakhand, said Lakhpat Singh Rawat, a hunter, adding that bears are left with nothing in the forest following the rains, so they are coming into residential areas to feed on maize and other crops.
Following the frequent fatalities, frightened villagers have demanded effective action from the government and the Forest Department. These attacks have made it difficult for people to even leave their homes. Villagers say that the movement of bears and leopards has been increasing in these areas recently. Therefore, the Forest Department should increase patrols in vulnerable areas. They have also demanded that cages be used to capture offending wildlife and that immediate steps should be taken to prevent human-wildlife conflict.
