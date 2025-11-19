ETV Bharat / state

Rising Bear Attacks Spur Fear In Uttarakhand Villages; Locals Demand Action

By Kirankant Sharma

Dehradun: People living in the mountainous regions of Uttarakhand are constantly surrounded by challenges. Rain and landslides during the monsoon season often cause severe hardship to the people of the mountainous region. Although these challenges are usually limited to the monsoon season, the persistent fear of escalating human-wildlife conflict remains a year-round concern.

Apart from the existing threats of leopards and tigers, incidents of bear attacks on villagers, especially in the Garhwal region, are rapidly increasing. According to official figures, at least 71 people lost their lives and 2009 were injured in bear attacks from January 2000 to November 2025. So far this year, six people have died in bear attacks here.

The latest incident occurred in Pauri Garhwal district when a bear attacked 40-year-old Laxmi Devi in the Bironkhal block of Pauri Garhwal, seriously injuring her on Monday morning. Other women screamed during the attack, causing the bear to flee into the forest.

Villagers rushed to help and took Lakshmi Devi to the Bironkhal Community Health Centre. She has been referred to a higher centre for better treatment. This situation is not limited to Bironkhal; in the Paithani and Thalisain areas of Pauri, bears are so terrifying that people are hesitant to leave their homes.