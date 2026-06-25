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Rishikesh Sexagenarian Crosses Umling La Pass On Vintage Motorcycle

Rishikesh: Defying age, a sexagenarian from Uttarakhand's Rishikesh traversed the Umling La Pass, one of the world's highest motorable roads, with his 38-year-old motorcycle.

Yogesh Sharma (61) said he took the arduous journey on the very bike in 2023, and the latest one was his second attempt. Remarkably, the 98.6 CC motorcycle manufactured in 1988 that many might dismiss as scrap metal has accompanied Sharma on a gruelling mountainous journey spanning thousands of kilometres.

Situated at an altitude of approximately 19,024 feet (5,798 meters) above sea level, Umling La Pass is considered one of the highest motorable roads in the world. Exceeding the height of the Mount Everest Base Camp, travellers often face challenges like oxygen scarcity, extreme cold, and harsh weather conditions.

Sharma said he had harboured a passion for mountains and adventure since childhood and travelled to Ladakh three times on the same motorcycle. The secret behind the vintage bike that never disappoints him is regular maintenance and care.