ETV Bharat / state

Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project: Authorities Achieve Breakthrough In 6.59 KM Tunnel

Dehradun: Authorities have completed the breakthrough of a 6.59-kilometer-long main tunnel in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district marking a significant milestone in the construction of Uttarakhand’s ambitious Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project.

It is understood that through the breakthrough, the two ends of the tunnel were connected on Friday evening. This marks a crucial step forward in the construction of the rail project between Sumerpur and Maroda. The 6.59-kilometer-long tunnel consists of a 4.7-kilometer section excavated from the Sumerpur side and a 1.79-kilometer section from the Maroda side.

With the excavation now complete, the two ends have been joined. This is considered a major technical achievement for the project, particularly in the context of developing rail networks in mountainous terrain.

According to the agencies involved, the construction of this tunnel did not take place under standard conditions and engineers and workers faced several serious geological challenges. Factors such as weak and loose soil beneath residential settlements, limited thickness of rock and soil cover above the tunnel, and persistent water seepage made the construction process extremely delicate.

Excavating a tunnel under such conditions was technically highly risky. To address these challenges, the construction team employed the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) combined with controlled blasting. This approach allowed for phased excavation, taking into account the ground conditions and the sensitivity of the surrounding areas.