ETV Bharat / state

Rishabh Pant's Ancestral Home Being Rebuilt In Uttarakhand Village, Raising Hopes Of His Return

Pithoragarh: For the past few days, cricketer Rishabh Pant has been in the news over reports of his plans to buy land in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, reconstruction of his ancestral house has begun in his native village of Pali, raising hopes among villagers that he may return. In a village badly affected by migration, the Pant family's renewed activity is also being seen as a possible sign of reverse migration.

Pali village, located around 12 km from the Gangolihat block headquarters, is Rishabh Pant's ancestral village. He owns ancestral land and a house there, which had fallen into disrepair over the years.

His mother, Saroj Pant, has now visited the village and initiated reconstruction of the old house. Rishabh's cousin, Dinesh Chandra Pant, said his mother stayed in the village for a few days before returning.

Reconstruction of the ancestral home has now begun. He said that if Rishabh Pant and his family return to the village, it would give Pali a new identity and could accelerate development along with reversing migration.

He added that the village still does not have road connectivity. Rishabh's mother has also spoken to villagers about the construction of a road, raising hopes that the long-awaited road may finally become a reality.