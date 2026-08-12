Rishabh Pant's Ancestral Home Being Rebuilt In Uttarakhand Village, Raising Hopes Of His Return
Reconstruction of Pant's ancestral home in Pali has begun, raising hopes of his return and sparking discussions about reverse migration.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Pithoragarh: For the past few days, cricketer Rishabh Pant has been in the news over reports of his plans to buy land in Uttarakhand.
Meanwhile, reconstruction of his ancestral house has begun in his native village of Pali, raising hopes among villagers that he may return. In a village badly affected by migration, the Pant family's renewed activity is also being seen as a possible sign of reverse migration.
Pali village, located around 12 km from the Gangolihat block headquarters, is Rishabh Pant's ancestral village. He owns ancestral land and a house there, which had fallen into disrepair over the years.
His mother, Saroj Pant, has now visited the village and initiated reconstruction of the old house. Rishabh's cousin, Dinesh Chandra Pant, said his mother stayed in the village for a few days before returning.
Reconstruction of the ancestral home has now begun. He said that if Rishabh Pant and his family return to the village, it would give Pali a new identity and could accelerate development along with reversing migration.
He added that the village still does not have road connectivity. Rishabh's mother has also spoken to villagers about the construction of a road, raising hopes that the long-awaited road may finally become a reality.
Pant recently shared a social media post expressing his desire to shift his base from Delhi to Uttarakhand and build a house after purchasing land there.
"It would be a good thing if the cricketer returns to his ancestral village. The entire village is ready to welcome him," Vinod Prasad, Pali village head, said.
He had said he wanted to return to his hill community and contribute to the development of the state. In his post, he sought help with the process of purchasing land and made it clear that he did not want free land or any gift from the government, but wanted to buy land at government-approved rates.
The reconstruction of his ancestral house following Rishabh's social media post has further fuelled speculation in his native village. However, the Pant family has not made any formal announcement about his return to the village.
"If Rishabh Pant wants to build a house here, I will give him 20 nali of land free of cost. We welcome Rishabh Pant," Neeraj Pant, a resident, said.
Pali village is badly affected by migration. Even today, people have to walk around 1.5 km to reach the village. The lack of basic facilities such as education and healthcare has forced many residents to leave. Once home to around 300 families, Pali now has only about 50 families left.
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