Rise In Interest Payments, Liabilities Gives Limited Fiscal Space For New Schemes: TN Finance Minister Marie Wilson
Tamil Nadu Minister N Marie Wilson showed the mirror of the current financial condition of the state during the Revised Budget Estimates for 2026-27
Published : August 5, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Chennai: The newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Wednesday presented its first-ever budget, which introduced three key measures to recover the state from a tight fiscal position.
Finance Minister N Marie Wilson presented the Revised Budget Estimates for 2026-27 in the Assembly and said, "Interest payments and committed liabilities as a proportion of the state's total revenue receipts have been rising consistently, leaving limited fiscal space for new schemes and programmes ."
Finance Minister Wilson said immediately after taking office, the TVK government released the "White Paper on Financial Management" clearly indicating that Tamil Nadu's debt has doubled over the past five years, reaching about Rs 10 lakh crore. The state recorded fiscal indicators that lag behind other peer states.
In these challenging circumstances, the government is working on fulfilling its commitments to the public in a phased manner. The government launched three measures to recover the state from a tight fiscal position.
Firstly, the practice of requiring mandatory submission of unnecessary certificates by contractors in public tenders that had made tenders non-competitive and it has been abolished, bringing transparency to the tendering process.
Secondly, the government has discontinued the prevailing system of restricting tender eligibility to the department's own registered contractors, and now, contractors registered with any government department may bid for tenders issued by any other department, subject to the prescribed pre-qualification criteria.
Thirdly, to encourage young entrepreneurs and small businesses to bid for government tenders for the first time, eligibility criteria for low-value procurements have been relaxed, giving new and emerging contractors easier access to government tenders.
Finance Minister N Marie Wilson further said, "The resulting increase in competition is expected to bring greater efficiency to procurement and reduce fruitless expenditure. I am happy to inform this distinguished House that these initiatives have already begun to yield positive results, delivering significant cost savings for the state."
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