ETV Bharat / state

Rise In Interest Payments, Liabilities Gives Limited Fiscal Space For New Schemes: TN Finance Minister Marie Wilson

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N. Marie Wilson speaks as he presents the maiden budget of the TVK-led coalition government in the Legislative Assembly, in Chennai on Wednesday. ( ANI )

Chennai: The newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Wednesday presented its first-ever budget, which introduced three key measures to recover the state from a tight fiscal position.

Finance Minister N Marie Wilson presented the Revised Budget Estimates for 2026-27 in the Assembly and said, "Interest payments and committed liabilities as a proportion of the state's total revenue receipts have been rising consistently, leaving limited fiscal space for new schemes and programmes ."

Finance Minister Wilson said immediately after taking office, the TVK government released the "White Paper on Financial Management" clearly indicating that Tamil Nadu's debt has doubled over the past five years, reaching about Rs 10 lakh crore. The state recorded fiscal indicators that lag behind other peer states.

In these challenging circumstances, the government is working on fulfilling its commitments to the public in a phased manner. The government launched three measures to recover the state from a tight fiscal position.