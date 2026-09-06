ETV Bharat / state

'Riots Will Be Incited During Ganeshotsav': Raj Thackeray Urges Citizens To Stay Vigilant

Mumbai: Warning of attempts to incite riots in the name of religion, particularly during the Ganeshotsav, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday urged enlightened citizens to remain vigilant.

"My greatest fear is that riots will be instigated during the upcoming Ganeshotsav. So that you remain entangled in them. My appeal to sensible Hindus and aware Muslims is to stay vigilant!" he said.

Speaking at a meeting of party office-bearers in Thane, Thackeray said the country's economic situation has deteriorated, and religion is being brought to the forefront to divert public attention from these crises. "We must not let ourselves become blinded by religious fanaticism," he said.

"The country is facing numerous crises. Students educated in the US and Europe do not return, about 13,000 entrepreneurs have left the country, a farmer commits suicide every 48 minutes, the suicide rate among the youth is rising, and young people lack employment opportunities," he said.

He claimed that 503 foreign companies have shut down their operations in India, leading to several job losses. "Unemployment, inflation, a crumbling education system — these are many such issues facing the country today. To divert attention from them, you're being fed religious frenzy.