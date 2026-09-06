'Riots Will Be Incited During Ganeshotsav': Raj Thackeray Urges Citizens To Stay Vigilant
Addressing party office-bearers in Thane, he said the atmosphere is being vitiated, and anger is being created by flaring up the situation through social media.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Mumbai: Warning of attempts to incite riots in the name of religion, particularly during the Ganeshotsav, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday urged enlightened citizens to remain vigilant.
"My greatest fear is that riots will be instigated during the upcoming Ganeshotsav. So that you remain entangled in them. My appeal to sensible Hindus and aware Muslims is to stay vigilant!" he said.
Speaking at a meeting of party office-bearers in Thane, Thackeray said the country's economic situation has deteriorated, and religion is being brought to the forefront to divert public attention from these crises. "We must not let ourselves become blinded by religious fanaticism," he said.
"The country is facing numerous crises. Students educated in the US and Europe do not return, about 13,000 entrepreneurs have left the country, a farmer commits suicide every 48 minutes, the suicide rate among the youth is rising, and young people lack employment opportunities," he said.
He claimed that 503 foreign companies have shut down their operations in India, leading to several job losses. "Unemployment, inflation, a crumbling education system — these are many such issues facing the country today. To divert attention from them, you're being fed religious frenzy.
आज ६ सप्टेंबर २०२६ रोजी ठाणे येथील श्री. गडकरी रंगायतन येथे पदाधिकाऱ्यांना संबोधित केलं.— Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) September 6, 2026
छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज, डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर,महात्मा ज्योतिबा फुले यांच्या रांगेत दुसरं कोणी नाही बसू शकत.
आपण धर्माभिमानी असलं पाहिजे धर्मांध होता कामा नये. तुम्हाला धर्मांध केलं जात आहे,… pic.twitter.com/DkK3BVR7Iv
Observing the current situation, he warned that the entire nation could take to the streets in the future, alleging that the public is being kept preoccupied with issues of religion and caste. He pointed out that the government is undertaking various actions in the name of religion, often sidelining the voters in the process.
Emphasising the need for everyone to remain vigilant given the prevailing situation in the country, he said, "The atmosphere is being vitiated, and anger is being created in society by flaring up the situation through social media."
Thackeray said no one else's photograph should be placed next to those of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. "If a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to be displayed, it should be placed on a separate wall. Even if displaying the Prime Minister's photograph is a matter of protocol, it should not be placed alongside these great figures," he added.
Referring to a statement by PM Modi on GDP advising Indians against travelling overseas and not to buy gold, Thackeray questioned why one should not purchase gold if India's GDP is indeed 7.8%. "Frugality begins only when a household faces a financial crunch," he added.
"From 2018-19 until today, around 13,000 industrialists who could have invested 200-250 crore in India have left the country. If the country's GDP is 7.8%, then why are these industrialists leaving the country?" he asked.
Also Read