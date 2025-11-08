ETV Bharat / state

Rikhi Kshatriya - A Life Dedicated To Preserving Folk Instruments

Durg: Renowned folk artist and folk instrument collector from Bhilai, Rikhi Kshatriya, has been honoured for his outstanding contributions to the field of folk theatre and crafts. He has been involved in the preservation of folk instruments and culture for the last 45 years. He has collected over 200 rare traditional instruments from across the country for his private museum in Bhilai.

He was among the 41 distinguished individuals who were honoured at the 25th Chhattisgarh State Investiture Ceremony by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan. Rikhi received the Daau Mandra Ji Award.

Expressing joy upon receiving the award, he said it was the proudest moment of her life. He explained that his dream came true after 23 years. He said the honour is a source of inspiration not only for him but for the entire family, striving to promote folk culture.

A folk instrument (ETV Bharat)

His collection of 211 rare traditional instruments has been kept at his 'Kuhuki' museum in Bhilai's Maroda Sector. Rikhi is also adept at reproducing the sounds of birds and animals with these traditional instruments.

These instruments were once used by tribal communities for communication and hunting. They are gradually becoming extinct in modern times. Rikhi has been devoting most of his income to preserving folk instruments and promoting the folk theatre. His museum attracts art lovers and students from across the country.

Rikhi Kshatriya with the collection of his folk instruments (ETV Bharat)

He expressed his desire that he wants future generations to recognise the sound of these instruments and keep the folk heritage alive. He not only discovered these instruments but also learned to play and make them.