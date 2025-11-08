Rikhi Kshatriya - A Life Dedicated To Preserving Folk Instruments
Rikhi Kshatriya was recently honoured for his outstanding contributions to the field of folk theatre and crafts
Published : November 8, 2025 at 8:12 PM IST
Durg: Renowned folk artist and folk instrument collector from Bhilai, Rikhi Kshatriya, has been honoured for his outstanding contributions to the field of folk theatre and crafts. He has been involved in the preservation of folk instruments and culture for the last 45 years. He has collected over 200 rare traditional instruments from across the country for his private museum in Bhilai.
He was among the 41 distinguished individuals who were honoured at the 25th Chhattisgarh State Investiture Ceremony by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan. Rikhi received the Daau Mandra Ji Award.
Expressing joy upon receiving the award, he said it was the proudest moment of her life. He explained that his dream came true after 23 years. He said the honour is a source of inspiration not only for him but for the entire family, striving to promote folk culture.
His collection of 211 rare traditional instruments has been kept at his 'Kuhuki' museum in Bhilai's Maroda Sector. Rikhi is also adept at reproducing the sounds of birds and animals with these traditional instruments.
These instruments were once used by tribal communities for communication and hunting. They are gradually becoming extinct in modern times. Rikhi has been devoting most of his income to preserving folk instruments and promoting the folk theatre. His museum attracts art lovers and students from across the country.
He expressed his desire that he wants future generations to recognise the sound of these instruments and keep the folk heritage alive. He not only discovered these instruments but also learned to play and make them.
"Sixty years ago, my father ran a bhajan mandali. Back then, radio wasn't even around. Musical instruments were always kept in my house, and I would play them, abandoning my toys. This is how my interest in musical instruments grew, and that's where my passion began," he disclosed.
Rikhi explained that the musical instrument Dhankul is used only during divine rituals, and only women play it during the Jagar festival, where the story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's marriage is recounted.
"The Dhankul is made from seven different elements of bow, spoon, pot, giri, machi and a chirantadi. Its sound is captivating, soothing, and calming," he added.
Regarding the name of his museum, he said that Kuhuki has been the mode of communication in Chhattisgarh, whose use declined as it was believed that even the lions could interpret it as the presence of humans in the vicinity. Subsequently, the Kuhuki instrument was created.
"In ancient times, people used instruments, not mouths to produce sounds. This prevented them from becoming prey. The Kuhuki instrument saved the lives of tribals from lions," he said.
Rikhi has many interesting instruments in his treasure, including the flute and the Bhogul drum. The tutri was used by tribal people to catch partridges as it produced the sound of a partridge when played. He demonstrated how the sound of the tutri was used for hunting in ancient times.
The Bhogul Dhol is the world's largest drum that he brought from a remote area of Bijapur. Over two persons are required to play this drum and carry it from one place to another. There is no other drum in the world that requires two people to play it.
Rikhi’s 45 years of hard work, along with the contributions of his wife Annapurna, have been chronicled in a book titled ‘Folk Instruments of Chhattisgarh’.
His contributions have been acknowledged by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai.
