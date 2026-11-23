Rijiju Hails J&K Waqf Board As 'Best Performing' In Country, Opens Nursing College, Other Facilities In Srinagar
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju praised the J&K Waqf Board as "best-performing" while inaugurating a nursing college and other facilities in Srinagar, reports Parvez ud Din.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Srinagar: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday praised the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board for its initiatives and described it as the “best performing” in the country.
Rijiju arrived in Srinagar on Monday and was received by the Waqf Board Chairperson, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi. Later, he drove to attend an event where he inaugurated the Bibi Halima College of Nursing and Medical Technology at Kathidarwaza in Srinagar.
Inaugurated the construction of Bibi Halima College of Nursing & Medical Technology (BHCNMT), at Kathi Darwaza, Rainawari, Srinagar. Established as the first nursing college in Jammu & Kashmir run by the Waqf Board, BHCNMT has built an impressive record in nursing education. Its alumni include 16 Kashmir University Gold Medalists, the highest among nursing colleges & over 10 international NCLEX qualifiers in the USA & Canada. Its graduates also constitute around 30% of Nursing Officers at SKIMS & over 25% of the nursing workforce at GMC-associated hospitals. @MOMAIndia— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 23, 2026
Speaking to the media after the inauguration, he congratulated Andrabi and her team and assured them of the Centre's support.
"I am very pleased that the J&K Waqf Board has accomplished a great deal of work. I have had the opportunity to inaugurate some of these initiatives. Several developments have taken place at the Halima Bibi Nursing College, and I had the chance to inaugurate some of its infrastructure," Rijiju said.
Expressing satisfaction with the facilities at the institution, Rijiju said the college would provide a significant boost to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
"I am highly impressed by the arrangements and management at the Nursing College; the facilities, the rooms, and the overall setup are excellent. This will provide a significant boost to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
He also inaugurated the ‘Waqf Revival Photo Museum,’ a ladies’ prayer hall and a guest house, at the Hazratbal Shrine on the occasion of 'Waqf Day 2026.'
Rijiju also appreciated the J&K Waqf Board for the space created at Hazratbal for female pilgrims to offer prayers, describing it as beautiful and aesthetically pleasing. “I congratulate the Chairperson of the Waqf Board, Darakhshan Andrabi, in this regard.”
He is also scheduled to visit the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-Kashmir) during his visit to the Valley.
The inauguration marks another initiative by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board in the field of education and healthcare training in the Union Territory.
Rijiju said that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to bring Jammu and Kashmir on par with other states in the country. “To steer the region toward progress and prosperity, we are all working together to realise this vision. We are striving for a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) and a 'Viksit Jammu and Kashmir' (Developed Jammu and Kashmir)," he said.
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