ETV Bharat / state

Rijiju Hails J&K Waqf Board As 'Best Performing' In Country, Opens Nursing College, Other Facilities In Srinagar

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju being receiving welcome before the inauguration of Bibi Halima College of Nursing & Medical Technology (BHCNMT) in Srinagar ( X/@KirenRijiju )

Srinagar: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday praised the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board for its initiatives and described it as the “best performing” in the country.

Rijiju arrived in Srinagar on Monday and was received by the Waqf Board Chairperson, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi. Later, he drove to attend an event where he inaugurated the Bibi Halima College of Nursing and Medical Technology at Kathidarwaza in Srinagar.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration, he congratulated Andrabi and her team and assured them of the Centre's support.

"I am very pleased that the J&K Waqf Board has accomplished a great deal of work. I have had the opportunity to inaugurate some of these initiatives. Several developments have taken place at the Halima Bibi Nursing College, and I had the chance to inaugurate some of its infrastructure," Rijiju said.

Expressing satisfaction with the facilities at the institution, Rijiju said the college would provide a significant boost to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am highly impressed by the arrangements and management at the Nursing College; the facilities, the rooms, and the overall setup are excellent. This will provide a significant boost to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.