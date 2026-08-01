ETV Bharat / state

Rights Activist Held Under NSA After Bail In case Over Protesting Against Kaziranga Hotel

Guwahati: Indigenous rights activist Pranab Doley has been detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), a day after securing bail in a case related to protests against a proposed five-star hotel near Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

Doley, who was arrested in Guwahati on July 13 and lodged in Golaghat district jail, was granted bail by a court on Wednesday in connection with the June protest. However, the state government invoked the NSA against him on Thursday, ensuring his continued detention in the same jail, according to the order.

The order issued by the Political (A) Department said the government was satisfied that Doley's activities were "prejudicial to the maintenance of public order as well as security of the state" and that there was a "real and imminent possibility" of him continuing such activities if released.