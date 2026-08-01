Rights Activist Held Under NSA After Bail In case Over Protesting Against Kaziranga Hotel
Rights activist Pranab Doley, arrested on July 13, was granted bail by a court in connection with the June protest.
By PTI
Published : August 1, 2026 at 12:21 PM IST
Guwahati: Indigenous rights activist Pranab Doley has been detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), a day after securing bail in a case related to protests against a proposed five-star hotel near Kaziranga National Park in Assam.
Doley, who was arrested in Guwahati on July 13 and lodged in Golaghat district jail, was granted bail by a court on Wednesday in connection with the June protest. However, the state government invoked the NSA against him on Thursday, ensuring his continued detention in the same jail, according to the order.
The order issued by the Political (A) Department said the government was satisfied that Doley's activities were "prejudicial to the maintenance of public order as well as security of the state" and that there was a "real and imminent possibility" of him continuing such activities if released.
Stating that preventive detention was necessary, the order, issued under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act, 1980, directed that Doley be detained and kept in custody at the Golaghat District Jail.
Doley has been spearheading protests against the proposed five-star hotel near the UNESCO World Heritage Site Kaziranga National Park, alleging that the project poses a threat to the area's fragile ecology.
A peasants' rights activist, Doley had also unsuccessfully contested the April assembly elections from the Bokakhat constituency against AGP president Atul Bora, a state cabinet minister.
Also Read
Assam Flood Toll Rises To 82 With 2 More Deaths, Number Of Affected People Decreases To 1.92 Lakh