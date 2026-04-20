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Right-Wing Speaker Gautam Khattar Booked Over 'Objectionable' Remarks Against Goa's Patron Saint

Panaji: Goa Police on Sunday night registered an FIR against right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar over his alleged objectionable remarks against St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of Goa, amid a political row. Superintendent of Police (South) Santosh Desai told PTI that Khattar has been booked for hurting religious sentiments.

"The future action would be initiated as per the law," he said. A row erupted after a video of Khattar, the founder of Sanatan Mahasangh, addressing an event on Saturday evening in the presence of Swami Brahmeshanand, State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho and BJP MLAs Sankulp Amonkar and Daji (Krishna) Salkar, went viral.

A complaint was lodged against Khattar by Congress leader Peter D'Souza at Vasco police station. The relics of St Francis Xavier are preserved at the Basilica of Bom Jesus Church, Old Goa, which draws a large number of people from India and abroad.

As the controversy gained traction with Congress leaders condemning Khattar, Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti has distanced itself from his statement and apologised to Christians, citing their harmonious co-existence.

Congress MLA Altone D'Costa has demanded Khattar's immediate arrest, condemning the statement as hurtful to religious sentiments and capable of disturbing communal harmony in Goa. D'Costa said the Goa Police should immediately arrest Khattar for "insulting" Goencho Saib (Patron Saint of Goa) in the presence of Godinho and BJP MLAs.