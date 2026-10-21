ETV Bharat / state

Right To Business Can't Ignore Religious Nature Of Pilgrimage Sites: Gujarat Govt To HC On Non-Veg Ban

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government told the High Court on Wednesday that the right to carry on business cannot be stretched into a right to disregard the religious, historical and cultural character of a pilgrimage destination.

The government made the submission when the Gujarat HC was hearing a plea challenging a state notification banning sale and storage of non-veg food within 500-metre periphery of the famous Somnath Temple, a shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Defending the ban, the government told a bench of Justice Nisha M Thakor that Somnath cannot be viewed merely as a commercial town, ignoring its extraordinary religious, historical and spiritual significance to millions of Hindus across the country.

Government pleader GH Virk argued that nobody can claim an absolute fundamental right to sell non-vegetarian food at the doorstep of the temple or along the sacred routes traversed by millions of Hindu devotees.

Six restaurant owners have challenged the blanket ban imposed two months ago by the state government on the sale of non-vegetarian food within a 500-metre periphery of the temple located in Gir Somnath district of Gujarat.

The notification identified several routes along the pilgrimage sites within a 500-metre radius where the ban has been enforced.

In its submission, the government pointed out that over 1.16 crore devotees visited the temple in the past nine months alone and underlined that Rishikesh, Haridwar, Amritsar and Mathura-Vrindavan, among other pilgrimage towns, have similar restrictions on the sale of non-veg food items.

The government further maintained that restaurants remained free to serve vegetarian food at their existing premises or carry on non-vegetarian trade outside the specifically notified areas, subject to applicable laws.