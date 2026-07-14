ETV Bharat / state

Right To Be Forgotten: HC Orders Removal Of Man's Name From Records As FIR Against Him Quashed

Mumbai: The fundamental right to privacy incorporates the right to be forgotten, the Bombay High Court has said, ordering the court's registry department to delete the name and details of a man from records as an FIR lodged against him was quashed.

Once the proceedings against a person have been quashed, no public interest can be served by keeping information related to it alive on the internet, Justices Urmila Joshi Phalke and Nivedita Mehta of the HC's Nagpur bench said in the orders last week.

The order was passed on a petition filed by a 37-year-old man seeking a direction to the high court's Registrar General to mask his name and other personal details in the publicly accessible digital versions of judgments and orders passed in his case that are available on the HC's website.

As per the plea, the Nagpur police registered a case against the man in 2017. The dispute was later amicably resolved between the parties and the man filed a petition in HC in 2017 seeking to quash the case, which the court allowed.