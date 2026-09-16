ETV Bharat / state

Leaders Split As Ladakh Marks Year Since 2025 Unrest

The duo added that the satisfactory sixth meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs at New Delhi must be followed up with sincerity to take it to its logical conclusion. The leaders appealed to LAB and KDA to follow the agreement reached with MHA on May 22, where they agreed to a UT-led assembly and constitutional safeguards for the region under Article 371

“We are strongly against holding any padyatra or protest in Leh while talks are proceeding as a follow-up to the agreement consensually signed by ourselves. Such actions at this juncture will only weaken our collective negotiating strength,” they said in a joint statement urging for ‘unity, trust and wisdom at this historic moment for Ladakh’.

Former Leh MLA and ex-president of the Leh Buddhist Association, Tsering Samphel and Former Chairman of the Ladakh Hill Development Council, Leh Rigzin Spalbar, opposed the Padyatra in Leh amid ongoing talks with New Delhi, saying it will weaken the negotiations.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have warned of a week-long protest from September 19 till 24 if the government does not give assurance to them for halting ‘irreversible decisions’ until the local UT elected body is constituted.

Srinagar: Differences have erupted within Ladakh ahead of the proposed protest marking the first anniversary of September 2025 violence in the union territory. Multiple voices in Ladakh have emerged against ‘padyatra ’, which has been proposed from September 19 following a lack of breakthrough in talks with New Delhi.

The agreement signed at a meeting in Leh on August 19 is seen as a breakthrough that prompted the Ladakh groups to abandon their demand for statehood and sixth schedule in the Indian Constitution.

Samphel and Spalbar said Ladakh’s struggle has always been guided by non-violence, wisdom and unity, appealing to ‘not lose this at the final hour’. They also supported the expansion of Ladakh hill development councils in all seven newly carved-out districts of Ladakh, asking the government to be ready to hold elections to fulfil the legitimate and democratic aspirations of the people.

However, LAB Chairman Chering Dorje Lakrook dismissed these dissenting voices as the ‘mouthpieces’ of the government aimed at creating confusion. “There is no change in our stand. The government is taking big decisions which affect land and people. But we want a halt on decisions until the local elected UT body and safeguards are there. We have given them one week, and the ball is in their court,” he told ETV Bharat.



Citing the liquor policy as an example, he said they protested against the opening of liquor vends in the region, but now wine bars are opening in neighbourhoods to put Ladakh people to sleep. KDA Chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai said that they have announced a ‘martyrs’ protest rally on September 23 and rejected the ‘paltry compensation’ for September 24 ‘martyrs’ and injured people.

Four people were killed, and dozens were injured in violence at a hunger strike led by climate change activist Sonam Wangchuk in September 2025. Wangchuk was jailed for over six months under the National Security Act (NSA), and 87 people were booked in the incident.



The UT administration announced Rs 15 lakh for the kin of the slain, three lakh rupees for the major injuries, and one lakh rupees for minor injuries. “But we entirely reject it. We sought dignified justice and compensation in all meetings, but unfortunately the UT administration has rubbed salt on the emotional wounds of the people of Ladakh,” said Karbalai alongside KDA Co-convenor Sajjad Kargili.



He drew a comparison with protestors in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and demanded one crore rupees for ‘martyrs’, Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore for injured, and Rs 20-50 lakh for minor injuries. “Though no money can truly compensate for a loss of life, we want dignified compensation. All cases against protestors should be withdrawn just like the cases were withdrawn for the Jantar Mantar protestors. They were given Rs 1 crore, yet here Ladakh receives stepmotherly treatment. We want all cases to be withdrawn at once,” Karbalai added.