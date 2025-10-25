ETV Bharat / state

Rift Deepens In Ruling LDF As CPI Warns Of Political Fallout After Kerala Joins PM-SHRI

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is facing a serious internal rift after the state government's contentious move to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the 'PM Schools for Rising India' (PM-SHRI) scheme under the National Education Policy (NEP), sparking sharp divisions within the coalition.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), the second-largest constituent of the LDF, has openly voiced its strong disapproval, terming the move a violation of coalition propriety. CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam expressed shock, stating that his party had "not expected this from the LDF."

Viswam further highlighted that the first to lend support to the PM-SHRI scheme were the RSS and BJP. Following a CPI State Secretariat meeting, he announced that a State Executive meeting would be convened on the 27th to discuss future policy matters.

CPI Kerala State Secretary Binoy Viswam (File/IANS)

In response, CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan has said that efforts will be made to placate the disgruntled CPI. Meanwhile, Education Minister V. Sivankutty immediately followed up with a press conference, justifying the decision as a "strategic move to secure funds," and surprising many by adding that he "accepts the National Education Policy (NEP)."

Govindan clarified that the strategy for handling the 'interim phase'—where the state aims to secure funds while maintaining its stance—will be discussed with all front partners, including the CPI. Minister Sivankutty argued that the decision also aims to safeguard federal principles, adding that the state would implement only the aspects of the NEP that are feasible in Kerala. He stressed that the government is "not prepared to forego funds" in the name of opposing the NEP, despite previous resistance.

Govindan acknowledged that the CPI(M) shares the CPI's opposition to the policies being implemented by the Centre under PM-SHRI. However, he emphasised the necessity of running the government, stating that a party cannot implement all its slogans, nor can the government bring all LDF policies into practice.