Rift Deepens In Ruling LDF As CPI Warns Of Political Fallout After Kerala Joins PM-SHRI
Published : October 25, 2025 at 9:12 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is facing a serious internal rift after the state government's contentious move to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the 'PM Schools for Rising India' (PM-SHRI) scheme under the National Education Policy (NEP), sparking sharp divisions within the coalition.
The Communist Party of India (CPI), the second-largest constituent of the LDF, has openly voiced its strong disapproval, terming the move a violation of coalition propriety. CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam expressed shock, stating that his party had "not expected this from the LDF."
Viswam further highlighted that the first to lend support to the PM-SHRI scheme were the RSS and BJP. Following a CPI State Secretariat meeting, he announced that a State Executive meeting would be convened on the 27th to discuss future policy matters.
In response, CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan has said that efforts will be made to placate the disgruntled CPI. Meanwhile, Education Minister V. Sivankutty immediately followed up with a press conference, justifying the decision as a "strategic move to secure funds," and surprising many by adding that he "accepts the National Education Policy (NEP)."
Govindan clarified that the strategy for handling the 'interim phase'—where the state aims to secure funds while maintaining its stance—will be discussed with all front partners, including the CPI. Minister Sivankutty argued that the decision also aims to safeguard federal principles, adding that the state would implement only the aspects of the NEP that are feasible in Kerala. He stressed that the government is "not prepared to forego funds" in the name of opposing the NEP, despite previous resistance.
Govindan acknowledged that the CPI(M) shares the CPI's opposition to the policies being implemented by the Centre under PM-SHRI. However, he emphasised the necessity of running the government, stating that a party cannot implement all its slogans, nor can the government bring all LDF policies into practice.
He reaffirmed that all discussions within the front, including those on PM-SHRI and the Centre's moves to financially stifle states, are being conducted with due consideration for the CPI, which is a vital part of the strong LDF coalition. He urged against 'stubbornness' and called for collective action to counter the threats posed by the Centre.
Coalition Partners Take Sides
Meanwhile, Kerala Congress (M), another coalition partner, came out in support of the government. Party Chairman Jose K. Mani said that PM-SHRI should not be completely ignored. He argued that the Kerala government has the strength to defeat any 'hidden agenda' within the project, noting that Congress-ruled states have also signed the MoU. He expressed confidence that the LDF's internal disputes would be resolved through dialogue.
However, Minister A.K. Saseendran (NCP) called on all parties to observe coalition propriety regarding the issue, though he stated he did not believe the CPI had violated it. He confirmed that the NCP's stand would be communicated at the front meeting, admitting that the matter had not yet been discussed or that he was unaware of the MoU signing. He stressed that the LDF would take up the issue seriously.
Centre Applauds Kerala's Move
Amidst the political turmoil, the Central Ministry of Education praised the Kerala government. In an official post on its X handle, the Ministry "congratulated the Government of Kerala for signing the MoU for the implementation of the PM SHRI initiative across the State."
The Ministry hailed the move as a "significant milestone in transforming school education in Kerala," which will develop schools into 'Centres of Excellence' with modern infrastructure, smart classrooms, experiential learning, and a strong focus on skill development in alignment with NEP 2020. The message concluded with a commitment to "together deliver quality, inclusive, and holistic education."
