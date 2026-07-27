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Turmoil In Naya Udasin Akhara Ahead Of Kumbh; Rift Over Worship Of 'Real' Versus 'Fake' Deities

Haridwar: The ongoing dispute among the seers of the Naya Udasin Akhara ahead of the Ardh Kumbh Mela next year has taken a new turn with claims regarding "fake" versus "real" deities.

The Naya Udasin Akhara is one of two Udasin Akharas (linked to Sikh tradition) that participate in the Kumbh Mela.

On Sunday evening, seers from the Naya Udasin Akhara, who had arrived from Punjab, held a meeting at an ashram in North Haridwar. They alleged that the seers currently presiding over the Naya Udasin Akhara in Haridwar have been worshipping fake deities for years and are even taking these fake deities for the 'Shahi Snan' (royal bath) during the Kumbh Mela, whereas the authentic deities—who are the ones meant to be worshipped—reside in Punjab.

Several seers attended the meeting, including Akhara Parishad president (Niranjani faction) Shrimahant Ravindra Puri and general secretary Shrimahant Hari Giri.

Speaking on the occasion, Ganesh Das Maharaj—secretary of the Naya Udasin Akhara (Punjab)—stated that action would be taken against the seers who had insulted the authentic deities by worshipping and bathing fake ones. They would be expelled from the Akhara, he said.

He declared that this time, the authentic deities would participate in the 'Shahi Snan' alongside the Akhara Parishad (Niranjani faction), and the bathing of fake deities would not be permitted at the Kumbh Mela.

The 'Shahi Snan' will be performed in the presence of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Ravindra Puri and general secretary Shrimahant Hari Giri, he said.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should also take cognizance of the matter and initiate action. Some 'mahants' within the Akhara are householders (grihasthas)," he said.

"They have misappropriated crores of rupees and embezzled Akhara land. Those supporting them should also reconsider their stance. The entire Punjab region stands with us. The legal battle is being fought in the lower courts, and we are prepared to approach the Supreme Court as well. Our entire lives are dedicated to the Udasin Akhara," he said.

"Creating 'fake' deities is contrary to religious tenets. Worshipping such deities and conducting a 'Shahi Snan' (royal bath) for them is an offence. This matter requires investigation. The governments of Uttarakhand, Punjab, and UP should look into it. The authentic deities belong to Mahant Ganesh Das's 'Akhara.' The faction possessing the genuine deities is the true Akhara. The entire Akhara Parishad stands with Ganesh Das," said Mahant Ravindrapuri, president, Akhara Parishad

Meanwhile, Karauli Shankar Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar of the Naya Akhara and national media convener of the Akhara Parishad (Mahanirvani faction), dismissed all allegations as baseless.