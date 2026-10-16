ETV Bharat / state

Household Budgets Under Strain As Rice Prices Surge In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A sharp rise in rice prices has left Bengaluru consumers struggling to manage household budgets, with a 25-kg bag reportedly costing between Rs 1,850 and Rs 2,000.

According to traders, prices have surged in a month, driven by poor monsoon rainfall, lower paddy yields, rising transportation costs, and supply shortages. A bag that sold for around Rs 1,450 last month now costs up to Rs 2,000, putting additional pressure on families that depend on rice as their staple food.

In the retail market, prices of some varieties have crossed Rs 100 per kg. Traders said the increase has affected both wholesale and retail businesses, with procurement costs rising and stocks becoming increasingly difficult to maintain.

Rice for sale at a Bengaluru shop (ETV Bharat)

Chandrashekhar, a rice trader, said the decline in paddy production had affected supplies to mills and increased the investment required to purchase rice.

“Paddy yields have fallen because of the shortage of rainfall this year. Rice mills are not receiving sufficient quantities of paddy. We now have to invest almost twice as much to procure rice, and this is affecting our business,” he said.

He said prices of several varieties had increased sharply. Steam rice, which earlier sold at around Rs 60 per kg, now costs Rs 90. Sona Masuri has risen from Rs 65 to Rs 90 per kg, while Basmati rice is priced between Rs 115 and Rs 125 per kg.

“Even at these prices, stocks are not readily available,” he said, highlighting the difficulty traders face in meeting customer demand.

Rice for sale at a Bengaluru shop (ETV Bharat)

Siddique, another rice trader, said market fluctuations, supply constraints and rising procurement costs were affecting both sellers and buyers. He stressed the need to support farmers and improve agricultural conditions to ensure a steady supply of paddy and prevent sharp price movements.