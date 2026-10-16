Household Budgets Under Strain As Rice Prices Surge In Bengaluru
Rice traders said the increase has affected both wholesale and retail businesses.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 7:49 AM IST
Bengaluru: A sharp rise in rice prices has left Bengaluru consumers struggling to manage household budgets, with a 25-kg bag reportedly costing between Rs 1,850 and Rs 2,000.
According to traders, prices have surged in a month, driven by poor monsoon rainfall, lower paddy yields, rising transportation costs, and supply shortages. A bag that sold for around Rs 1,450 last month now costs up to Rs 2,000, putting additional pressure on families that depend on rice as their staple food.
In the retail market, prices of some varieties have crossed Rs 100 per kg. Traders said the increase has affected both wholesale and retail businesses, with procurement costs rising and stocks becoming increasingly difficult to maintain.
Chandrashekhar, a rice trader, said the decline in paddy production had affected supplies to mills and increased the investment required to purchase rice.
“Paddy yields have fallen because of the shortage of rainfall this year. Rice mills are not receiving sufficient quantities of paddy. We now have to invest almost twice as much to procure rice, and this is affecting our business,” he said.
He said prices of several varieties had increased sharply. Steam rice, which earlier sold at around Rs 60 per kg, now costs Rs 90. Sona Masuri has risen from Rs 65 to Rs 90 per kg, while Basmati rice is priced between Rs 115 and Rs 125 per kg.
“Even at these prices, stocks are not readily available,” he said, highlighting the difficulty traders face in meeting customer demand.
Siddique, another rice trader, said market fluctuations, supply constraints and rising procurement costs were affecting both sellers and buyers. He stressed the need to support farmers and improve agricultural conditions to ensure a steady supply of paddy and prevent sharp price movements.
Poor rainfall hits paddy production
Bengaluru receives rice supplies from several major trading centres, including Raichur, Sindhanur, Gangavathi, Koppal, Karatagi and Davanagere. However, inadequate monsoon rainfall has affected paddy production in several parts of Karnataka, including major rice-growing regions such as Raichur, Sindhanur, Siruguppa and Gangavathi.
Reduced yields have also affected the supply of paddy to rice mills, pushing up procurement costs. Traders have also pointed to lower production in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, which supply substantial quantities of rice to Karnataka.
Poor rainfall and dry weather in these regions have further tightened supplies. Higher diesel prices have added to transportation expenses, contributing to the increase in market prices.
Traders also expressed concern that the gap between demand and available stocks, coupled with the role of stockists and middlemen, could be aggravating the situation. Some believe that inadequate supply has created conditions for artificial scarcity, although this requires independent verification.
Consumers seek government intervention
The price rise has become a concern for ordinary households in Bengaluru, which must now spend more to buy the same quantity of rice. Consumers have called on the government to intervene and take measures to bring essential commodity prices under control.
Traders said better water management, access to quality seeds and effective procurement arrangements could help farmers improve paddy production. Improved monitoring of stocks and market prices could also help authorities identify supply disruptions and prevent hoarding.
With fresh crop arrivals expected to influence prices in the coming months, consumers and traders are watching the market closely. However, any reduction in prices will depend on the recovery of production and the availability of adequate supplies.
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