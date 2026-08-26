Rice Husk Biochar Could Fight Stubble Burning And Toxic Effluent: Maharshi Dayanand University Study
MDU researchers modified rice husk biochar to remove lead and chromium-6 from wastewater, offering a potential use for farm residue that is often burnt.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Rohtak: What farmers often see as waste and at times burn in their fields could become part of the answer to another serious pollution problem. Researchers at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak have used rice husk to develop a material capable of removing chromium-6 and lead from industrial wastewater.
The study offers a possible way to address two environmental concerns at once - air pollution caused by burning agricultural residue and contamination of water by industrial discharge. The approach assumes greater relevance at a time when climate change, extreme heat and growing pollution are increasing the need for locally available and affordable environmental solutions. Finding a productive use for rice residue could support both crop-waste management and industrial pollution control.
Anu Kumari, a research scholar in MDU’s Department of Environmental Sciences, carried out the study under the guidance of Professor Dr Rachna Bhateria. She converted rice husk into biochar and modified it with different substances to improve its ability to absorb pollutants.
The researchers focused on chromium-6 and lead, two hazardous heavy metals commonly associated with industrial wastewater. They compared ordinary biochar with biochar modified using zinc oxide and iron oxide. Of the three materials, iron oxide-modified biochar proved the most effective.
The material was not tested only on water prepared under controlled laboratory conditions. The researchers also used actual electroplating wastewater collected from Rohtak.
According to the study, the nanocomposite reduced chromium-6 by up to 86.88 per cent and lead by 85.10 per cent in the industrial effluent. The results indicate that the material may have potential beyond laboratory experiments, although larger trials will be required before it can be used commercially.
Its performance was better in laboratory-prepared contaminated water. The highest chromium-6 removal rate recorded during the study was 91.45 per cent, while lead removal reached 89.34 per cent.
To prepare the material, the researchers first converted rice husk into biochar through a controlled heating process. The biochar was then modified with zinc oxide and iron oxide. This treatment changed the properties of its surface and improved its capacity to trap heavy metals present in water. The process effectively turned an agricultural residue into a material that could be used in industrial wastewater treatment.
“We chose to work on paddy residue because farmers burn it, adding to pollution,” Dr Bhateria told ETV Bharat. “Our effort is to use the same agricultural waste for environmental protection. Industries are necessary, but it is equally important to treat the toxic wastewater produced by industrial activity.”
Chromium-6 is regarded as a highly toxic industrial pollutant, and prolonged exposure has been linked to serious health risks. Lead can accumulate in the body and affect the nervous system, blood formation and kidneys. Its impact on children is considered particularly worrying.
Dr Bhateria said using paddy residue to produce biochar and nanocomposites could have two benefits. “On the one hand, it may help reduce the air pollution caused by stubble burning. On the other, it could provide an option for removing hazardous substances from industrial wastewater,” she said, adding that agricultural waste can thus be treated as a useful resource instead of a problem.
The study’s cost-benefit assessment placed the estimated cost of lead removal at about $1.63 and chromium-6 removal at around $1.66. However, the input does not specify the quantity of water or pollutant to which these figures apply, making the unit of this cost estimate important for evaluating its commercial feasibility.
Dr Bhateria also called for government support to help farmers adopt practical alternatives to residue burning. “Stopping farmers from burning stubble is not enough. They need awareness, appropriate resources and access to government schemes. Research of this kind can benefit both farmers and industries,” she said.
The promising laboratory results are only the beginning. Before the technology can be deployed on a large industrial scale, researchers will need to assess its long-term performance, overall cost, safe disposal or recovery of the captured metals, and compliance with industrial wastewater standards. Once those challenges are addressed, rice husk could become a low-cost raw material for reducing industrial water pollution.
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