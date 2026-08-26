ETV Bharat / state

Rice Husk Biochar Could Fight Stubble Burning And Toxic Effluent: Maharshi Dayanand University Study

Rohtak: What farmers often see as waste and at times burn in their fields could become part of the answer to another serious pollution problem. Researchers at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak have used rice husk to develop a material capable of removing chromium-6 and lead from industrial wastewater.

The study offers a possible way to address two environmental concerns at once - air pollution caused by burning agricultural residue and contamination of water by industrial discharge. The approach assumes greater relevance at a time when climate change, extreme heat and growing pollution are increasing the need for locally available and affordable environmental solutions. Finding a productive use for rice residue could support both crop-waste management and industrial pollution control.

Anu Kumari, a research scholar in MDU’s Department of Environmental Sciences, carried out the study under the guidance of Professor Dr Rachna Bhateria. She converted rice husk into biochar and modified it with different substances to improve its ability to absorb pollutants.

The researchers focused on chromium-6 and lead, two hazardous heavy metals commonly associated with industrial wastewater. They compared ordinary biochar with biochar modified using zinc oxide and iron oxide. Of the three materials, iron oxide-modified biochar proved the most effective.

The material was not tested only on water prepared under controlled laboratory conditions. The researchers also used actual electroplating wastewater collected from Rohtak.

According to the study, the nanocomposite reduced chromium-6 by up to 86.88 per cent and lead by 85.10 per cent in the industrial effluent. The results indicate that the material may have potential beyond laboratory experiments, although larger trials will be required before it can be used commercially.

Its performance was better in laboratory-prepared contaminated water. The highest chromium-6 removal rate recorded during the study was 91.45 per cent, while lead removal reached 89.34 per cent.