RGI Airport In Hyderabad Receives Bomb Threat, Turns Out To Be Hoax

Hyderabad: An email claiming a bomb had been placed in the RGI airport here was received and ultimately it was found to be hoax, police said on Saturday.

The email, stating that a bomb would go off in the arrivals area of the airport was received on Friday by the customer service department of the airport. The email suggested undertaking checks and vacating the passengers. Checks were conducted and the bomb threat turned out to be hoax, police added.

Sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squads were deployed to thoroughly examine suspicious objects and unattended baggage. Passengers and staff were instructed to cooperate with authorities during the security checks.

So far, officials have not recovered any explosive material, and the email is being investigated to determine whether it was a hoax or a credible threat.

A few days back, a bomb threat email received by the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGIA) Airport here triggered security checks, but was later declared a hoax.