ETV Bharat / state

'RG Kar Victim's Viscera Report Was Tampered By Three Forensic Lab Staff': Family Receives Letters, Moves Court

Kolkata: The RG Kar rape and murder victim's father has submitted two letters to the Sealdah Court, alleging that the viscera report of his daughter was allegedly tampered with and three officials of the laboratory were involved.

The victim's father had received the first letter on May 16 and the second one on May 23. The family approached the Sealdah Court with the letters on Thursday. They have requested court to verify the authenticity of the letters and order an investigation based on its contents.

The letters claim that the viscera report was swapped at the Belgachia Forensic Laboratory and the act was done under the instructions of the then Trinamool Congress government.

"Yes, we received two letters and had informed the CBI. Now we have approached the court to verify the letters' authenticity," he said adding that the contents of both the letters are same.