'RG Kar Victim's Viscera Report Was Tampered By Three Forensic Lab Staff': Family Receives Letters, Moves Court
RG Kar victim's father said they had informed the CBI after receiving the first letter but no action was taken, reports ETV Bharat's Manas Naskar.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Kolkata: The RG Kar rape and murder victim's father has submitted two letters to the Sealdah Court, alleging that the viscera report of his daughter was allegedly tampered with and three officials of the laboratory were involved.
The victim's father had received the first letter on May 16 and the second one on May 23. The family approached the Sealdah Court with the letters on Thursday. They have requested court to verify the authenticity of the letters and order an investigation based on its contents.
The letters claim that the viscera report was swapped at the Belgachia Forensic Laboratory and the act was done under the instructions of the then Trinamool Congress government.
"Yes, we received two letters and had informed the CBI. Now we have approached the court to verify the letters' authenticity," he said adding that the contents of both the letters are same.
The sender of the letters had mentioned the names of the three officials of Belgachia Forensic Laboratory accused of swapping the viscera report. However, the identities of the sender or the accused have not been disclosed to the media.
Speaking over phone, the victim's father said, "After receiving the first letter, I had immediately informed the CBI but they took no action. Seven days later, the same letter arrived again, saying the viscera report was tampered along with details about those who committed the act and under whose orders. Since I had already informed the CBI, we have now moved the court."
Notably, the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to conduct further investigations following a petition filed by the family regarding the RG Kar rape and murder case. Justices Shampa Sarkar and Tirthankar Ghosh had expressed dissatisfaction with the CBI's investigation and also noted that the agency did virtually nothing since filing the initial chargesheet.
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