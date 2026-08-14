RG Kar Victim's 'Hurried Cremation': Ink, Eggs Thrown At Arrested Ex-TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh, Aide
Nirmal Ghosh was arrested on Thursday over his alleged involvement in the "hurried cremation" of the raped-murdered R G Kar Hospital doctor, reports Bapi Mondal.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST
Panihati: BJP workers and supporters staged a protest on Friday as former Panihati MLA Nirmal Ghosh, who was arrested in Odisha a day ago over his alleged involvement in the "hurried cremation" of the raped-murdered R G Kar Hospital doctor, was being taken to court.
Eggs were hurled at him, and ink was splashed on him amidst chants of "Thief! Thief!" Police struggled to escort Ghosh into the prison van through the crowd of agitated BJP workers. To protect him from egg attack, Ghosh was made to wear a motorcycle helmet.
A similar treatment was also meted out to another accused, Sanjib Mukherjee, the victim family’s neighbour and a former TMC councillor of the Panihati municipality, when the police personnel attempted to guide him towards the vehicle meant to transport him to the court.
Mukherjee, who is known to be a close aide of Ghosh, was allegedly present at the Panihati crematorium when the doctor's body was taken there following autopsy procedures.
A trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was raped and murdered on August 9, 2024. Last Sunday marked the second anniversary of the incident. On that day, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari attended a memorial meeting for the victim in Panihati and instructed the Barrackpore Police Commissioner to investigate the circumstances surrounding the cremation of the victim's body.
Shortly thereafter, the victim's father lodged a new FIR at Khardah police station. Police sources said that the FIR named several individuals, including former Panihati MLA Ghosh. He alleged that Ghosh and other Trinamool leaders had forcibly and hastily cremated his daughter's body.
Ghosh went into hiding immediately after the complaint was filed at Khardah police station. However, he could not remain in hiding for long. A special team from the Barrackpore Commissionerate arrested him in Puri on Thursday. Subsequently, Ghosh and the others were produced before the Barrackpore Sub-divisional Court.
According to police sources, the family of the victim has alleged that the administration showed undue haste in cremating their daughter's body at the Natagarh Kadamtala crematorium, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Ghola police station within the Panihati Assembly constituency. Former Chief Whip of the Assembly and the then-MLA of Panihati, Ghosh, Panihati Municipality Councilor Somnath Dey and Sanjib Mukhopadhyay, a neighbour of the deceased doctor, reportedly displayed excessive zeal regarding the cremation process.
On that day, two other bodies were already in the queue ahead of the victim's body at the crematorium. The victim's body was placed in the furnace ahead of those two, bypassing the established order. Furthermore, it is alleged that someone other than the family members had already paid the cremation fees. The victim's family had previously raised questions regarding the roles played by former Panihati MLA Ghosh, Councilor Somnath Dey, and Trinamool leader Sanjib Mukhopadhyay in this matter.
Finally, the father of the deceased doctor lodged a fresh FIR against the three individuals at Khardah police station. In the complaint, he said, "On that day, MLA Nirmal Ghosh, Councilor Somnath Dey, and Trinamool leader Sanjib Mukhopadhyay came to our home together following the incident. They were pressuring us to take our daughter's body to the crematorium quickly. Due to their haste, our family members could not pay their final respects to our daughter properly."
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