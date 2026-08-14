ETV Bharat / state

RG Kar Victim's 'Hurried Cremation': Ink, Eggs Thrown At Arrested Ex-TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh, Aide

Panihati: BJP workers and supporters staged a protest on Friday as former Panihati MLA Nirmal Ghosh, who was arrested in Odisha a day ago over his alleged involvement in the "hurried cremation" of the raped-murdered R G Kar Hospital doctor, was being taken to court.

Eggs were hurled at him, and ink was splashed on him amidst chants of "Thief! Thief!" Police struggled to escort Ghosh into the prison van through the crowd of agitated BJP workers. To protect him from egg attack, Ghosh was made to wear a motorcycle helmet.

A similar treatment was also meted out to another accused, Sanjib Mukherjee, the victim family’s neighbour and a former TMC councillor of the Panihati municipality, when the police personnel attempted to guide him towards the vehicle meant to transport him to the court.

Mukherjee, who is known to be a close aide of Ghosh, was allegedly present at the Panihati crematorium when the doctor's body was taken there following autopsy procedures.

A trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was raped and murdered on August 9, 2024. Last Sunday marked the second anniversary of the incident. On that day, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari attended a memorial meeting for the victim in Panihati and instructed the Barrackpore Police Commissioner to investigate the circumstances surrounding the cremation of the victim's body.