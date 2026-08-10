RG Kar Rape-Murder: CBI Seizes Nurse's Mobile Phone For Call Records
Investigators suspect that call data from the day of the incident back in 2024 and the subsequent period could yield a vital lead regarding communications.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Kolkata: Two years into the rape and murder of a resident doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have seized the mobile phone of a nurse for forensic examination to scrutinise call records and other data.
Sluths are focusing on how and under whose instructions the concerned nurse contacted the victim's family and the role played by others behind the phone call following the incident.
Investigators suspect that call data from the day of the incident and the subsequent period — including the numbers dialled, the duration of conversations, and the sources of incoming calls from this mobile phone — could yield a vital lead regarding communications.
The question of who instructed the nurse to contact the family has emerged as a key question in the investigation. Investigators are trying to find out the answers to whether the nurse contacted the family at the behest of an official, or did she do so entirely on her own initiative; what exactly was conveyed to the victim's family; did the nurse speak to anyone before making the call, and did she communicate with anyone else afterwards?
The forensic analysts will examine whether it is possible to recover the deleted data and if any new leads can be gleaned from call logs and other digital information.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday announced a fresh probe into the 2024 incident, saying the government decided it at the request of the deceased doctor's mother, who is now a BJP MLA.
"Ratna Debnath had written to me, requesting a fresh investigation. After extensive discussions with the chief secretary and a team of experts, I am announcing a fresh investigation under the Special Commission Act, 1952," he said.
Claiming that the police had failed to perform their duty in relation to the case, Adhikari ordered a separate investigation into the alleged lapses in the cremation of the victim and directed immediate action against those responsible.
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