ETV Bharat / state

RG Kar Rape-Murder: CBI Seizes Nurse's Mobile Phone For Call Records

Kolkata: Two years into the rape and murder of a resident doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have seized the mobile phone of a nurse for forensic examination to scrutinise call records and other data.

Sluths are focusing on how and under whose instructions the concerned nurse contacted the victim's family and the role played by others behind the phone call following the incident.

Investigators suspect that call data from the day of the incident and the subsequent period — including the numbers dialled, the duration of conversations, and the sources of incoming calls from this mobile phone — could yield a vital lead regarding communications.

The question of who instructed the nurse to contact the family has emerged as a key question in the investigation. Investigators are trying to find out the answers to whether the nurse contacted the family at the behest of an official, or did she do so entirely on her own initiative; what exactly was conveyed to the victim's family; did the nurse speak to anyone before making the call, and did she communicate with anyone else afterwards?