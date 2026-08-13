RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Former Trinamool MLA Nirmal Ghosh Arrested From Puri Hotel
Ghosh allegedly played a pivotal role in transporting the victim's body to the Panihati crematorium and ensuring quick cremation ahead of other bodies in line.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Kolkata: Former Trinamool Congress Panihati MLA Nirmal Ghosh was arrested on Thursday in connection with the RG Kar rape-murder case. He had reportedly been hiding at a hotel in Odisha's Puri since the registration of a fresh FIR and was tracked down by the police through his SIM card.
Since the incident took place two years ago, the victim's parents repeatedly questioned Ghosh's role in the hasty cremation of the body, and his name was mentioned in the FIR lodged by the victim's father.
It is alleged that Ghosh played a pivotal role in the entire process of transporting the victim's body from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to the Panihati crematorium and ensuring its quick cremation ahead of other bodies in the queue.
The family has alleged that the body was rushed to the crematorium without their knowledge and that the decision to cremate the body quickly was taken immediately after the incident, claiming it to be a ploy to destroy or suppress crucial evidence.
Questions were also raised about who ordered the body to be taken to the crematorium, and what procedures were followed at the time.
Information regarding the hasty cremation surfaced during the interrogation of the crematorium staff, and their contradictory statements gained renewed significance. Ghosh had also been questioned multiple times based on the family's allegation.
It may be recalled that Ghosh's son, Tirthankar, was arrested on July 13 in cases linked to the post-poll violence and lottery-related issues.
After the formation of the BJP government, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited Panihati on the anniversary of the victim's death. He announced a fresh probe into Ghosh's role and issued instructions to the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate to register a new case and initiate a detailed probe.
Following a written complaint, sleuths formed a special team which deemed it essential to take Ghosh into custody for interrogation.
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