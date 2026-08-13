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RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Former Trinamool MLA Nirmal Ghosh Arrested From Puri Hotel

Kolkata: Former Trinamool Congress Panihati MLA Nirmal Ghosh was arrested on Thursday in connection with the RG Kar rape-murder case. He had reportedly been hiding at a hotel in Odisha's Puri since the registration of a fresh FIR and was tracked down by the police through his SIM card.

Since the incident took place two years ago, the victim's parents repeatedly questioned Ghosh's role in the hasty cremation of the body, and his name was mentioned in the FIR lodged by the victim's father.

It is alleged that Ghosh played a pivotal role in the entire process of transporting the victim's body from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to the Panihati crematorium and ensuring its quick cremation ahead of other bodies in the queue.

The family has alleged that the body was rushed to the crematorium without their knowledge and that the decision to cremate the body quickly was taken immediately after the incident, claiming it to be a ploy to destroy or suppress crucial evidence.