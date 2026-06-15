RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: CBI Team Visits Hospital To Review Probe Progress
Officials held a meeting with MSVP to discuss administrative records, the situation at the time of the incident, security arrangements, and investigation-related matters in detail.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Kolkata: A seven-member CBI team visited the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Monday in connection with the high-profile rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in 2024.
The team reviewed the investigation's progress and inspected key areas of the crime scene. Observers consider this visit significant, given the long-standing questions regarding the snail's pace of the investigation.
Sources said the CBI officials held a meeting with the medical superintendent cum vice-principal (MSVP), Dr Saptarshi Chatterjee, to discuss administrative records, the situation at the time of the incident, security arrangements, and various investigation-related matters in detail. They also went to several key departments of the hospital.
The young medic was raped and murdered in the hospital on the night of August 9, 2024, triggering a nationwide uproar among the doctors' community and the common people. There have been allegations that evidence was destroyed and attempts were made to downplay the incident in its immediate aftermath.
On January 20, 2025, civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the incident.
In May, the Calcutta High Court ordered a fresh investigation into the alleged destruction of evidence and the specific allegations raised by the victim's family. The CBI is mandated to re-investigate the sequence of events that transpired from the time the doctor had her dinner on the ill-fated night till her cremation the next evening. The probe agency is authorised to interrogate anyone it deems necessary.
Alongside, the SIT will thoroughly examine the specific allegations levelled by the victim's family, before submitting its report by June 25, when the matter will be heard again.
Last week, newly appointed health minister Sharadwat Mukherjee said the state government has reopened files related to the RG Kar case. He had held a nearly 1.5-hour meeting with the victim's parents to understand their concerns over the investigation and the alleged shortcomings in handling the case.
Although the central investigating agency has not yet made any official statement, informed circles believe that the hospital visit, administrative meetings, and the review of investigation-related documents could inject new momentum into the probe.
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