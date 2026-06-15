ETV Bharat / state

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: CBI Team Visits Hospital To Review Probe Progress

Kolkata: A seven-member CBI team visited the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Monday in connection with the high-profile rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in 2024.

The team reviewed the investigation's progress and inspected key areas of the crime scene. Observers consider this visit significant, given the long-standing questions regarding the snail's pace of the investigation.

Sources said the CBI officials held a meeting with the medical superintendent cum vice-principal (MSVP), Dr Saptarshi Chatterjee, to discuss administrative records, the situation at the time of the incident, security arrangements, and various investigation-related matters in detail. They also went to several key departments of the hospital.

The young medic was raped and murdered in the hospital on the night of August 9, 2024, triggering a nationwide uproar among the doctors' community and the common people. There have been allegations that evidence was destroyed and attempts were made to downplay the incident in its immediate aftermath.

On January 20, 2025, civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the incident.