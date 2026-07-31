RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: CBI Replaces Investigating Officer, Victim's Family Sees Fresh Hope For Justice
The victim's family remained dissatisfied with the investigation, claiming that others involved in the incident had evaded scrutiny, reports Ayan Neogi.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 12:27 PM IST
Kolkata: In a major development in the investigation into the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital two years ago, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has replaced its investigating officer (IO) Seema Pahuja with Sandipani Garg.
The victim's mother met Garg and said the family has full trust in her.
According to sources, the doctor's parents remained dissatisfied with the progress of the investigation and requested a change of the IO, claiming that others involved in the incident had evaded scrutiny. They demanded that the probe be expedited and various aspects of the case be re-examined. Finally, acceding to their demand, the CBI has now replaced the IO.
It was learnt that Sandipani had started reviewing the case documents since assuming the new role. She has already examined the various stages of the investigation, evidence and forensic reports. Also, she will conduct a comprehensive review of the progress made so far. Sources within the investigation team said if necessary, certain witnesses may be questioned again, and further legal steps could be taken.
Meanwhile, an emotional moment unfolded during the meeting between the investigating officer and the victim's family. Sources said the doctor's mother held the new investigating officer's hand and said, "I am placing my trust in you." The family's sole expectation is that the long wait ends, truth is revealed, and perpetrators receive maximum punishment under the law.
Although the CBI has not issued any statement on the matter, the central probe agency sources claimed that the decision was made to enhance transparency and accelerate the probe.
The RG Kar rape-murder incident caused a massive uproar across the country with the medical community, general public, and the victim's family demanding a swift and impartial investigation.
Against this backdrop, the decision to change the investigating officer is expected to add a new dimension to the ongoing probe. Many believe the RG Kar incident played a significant role in the recent political shift within the state and blame the then Trinamool Congress government for failing to effectively manage the situation.
On August 9, 2024, body of the trainee doctor was recovered from the fourth-floor seminar hall of RG Kar Hospital. Subsequent investigations revealed that she had been raped and murdered. In connection with the case, the Kolkata Police arrested one of its civic volunteers, Sanjay Roy. Following this, political tensions in the state escalated and bowing to pressure from the protests, the then Kolkata Police Commissioner, Vineet Goyal, was removed from his post.
Later, the investigation into the incident was handed over to the CBI. Subsequently, the Sealdah Court sentenced Sanjay to life imprisonment. However, the victim's family and many involved in the RG Kar protest movement maintain that Sanjay could not have committed such a heinous crime alone.
After a change of power in the state, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari suspended three IPS officers, including the then Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, and assured that the new government would take proactive measures in the case.
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