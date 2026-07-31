ETV Bharat / state

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: CBI Replaces Investigating Officer, Victim's Family Sees Fresh Hope For Justice

Kolkata: In a major development in the investigation into the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital two years ago, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has replaced its investigating officer (IO) Seema Pahuja with Sandipani Garg.

The victim's mother met Garg and said the family has full trust in her.

According to sources, the doctor's parents remained dissatisfied with the progress of the investigation and requested a change of the IO, claiming that others involved in the incident had evaded scrutiny. They demanded that the probe be expedited and various aspects of the case be re-examined. Finally, acceding to their demand, the CBI has now replaced the IO.

It was learnt that Sandipani had started reviewing the case documents since assuming the new role. She has already examined the various stages of the investigation, evidence and forensic reports. Also, she will conduct a comprehensive review of the progress made so far. Sources within the investigation team said if necessary, certain witnesses may be questioned again, and further legal steps could be taken.

Meanwhile, an emotional moment unfolded during the meeting between the investigating officer and the victim's family. Sources said the doctor's mother held the new investigating officer's hand and said, "I am placing my trust in you." The family's sole expectation is that the long wait ends, truth is revealed, and perpetrators receive maximum punishment under the law.

Although the CBI has not issued any statement on the matter, the central probe agency sources claimed that the decision was made to enhance transparency and accelerate the probe.