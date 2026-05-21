RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta HC Orders Setting Up SIT Of CBI To Probe Hushing-Up Charges
The SIT will be headed by CBI's Joint Director, East, while the other two members will be decided within 48 hours of the court's order.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a fresh investigation into the alleged destruction of evidence and the specific allegations raised by the family regarding the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata in August 2024.
In an order issued today, a bench comprising Justice Shampa Sarkar and Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed that a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Joint Director (Eastern Zone) of the CBI, shall conduct this inquiry.
The CBI is mandated to re-investigate the sequence of events that transpired from the time the doctor had her dinner on the ill-fated night till her cremation the next evening. The CBI is authorised to interrogate anyone it deems necessary. Also, the SIT will thoroughly examine the specific allegations levelled by the victim's family. The court has asked the SIT to submit its report within the next hearing on June 25.
The young medic was raped and murdered in the hospital on the night of August 9, 2024, triggering a nationwide uproar among the doctors' community and the common people. There have been allegations that evidence was destroyed and attempts were made to downplay the incident in its immediate aftermath.
A high court division bench said the CBI's Joint Director, East, will head the team. The other two members of the team would be decided within 48 hours of the court's order.
The bench said that considering the social ramifications of the gruesome incident, a three-member SIT would look into the charges of evidence destruction and allegations made by the medic's parents of attempting to hush up and downplay the incident.
The parents of the doctor had moved the high court seeking further investigation into the rape and murder of their daughter, claiming that more than one person was involved in the gruesome crime.
On January 20, 2025, civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the incident.
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