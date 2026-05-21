ETV Bharat / state

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta HC Orders Setting Up SIT Of CBI To Probe Hushing-Up Charges

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a fresh investigation into the alleged destruction of evidence and the specific allegations raised by the family regarding the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata in August 2024.

In an order issued today, a bench comprising Justice Shampa Sarkar and Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed that a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Joint Director (Eastern Zone) of the CBI, shall conduct this inquiry.

The CBI is mandated to re-investigate the sequence of events that transpired from the time the doctor had her dinner on the ill-fated night till her cremation the next evening. The CBI is authorised to interrogate anyone it deems necessary. Also, the SIT will thoroughly examine the specific allegations levelled by the victim's family. The court has asked the SIT to submit its report within the next hearing on June 25.

The young medic was raped and murdered in the hospital on the night of August 9, 2024, triggering a nationwide uproar among the doctors' community and the common people. There have been allegations that evidence was destroyed and attempts were made to downplay the incident in its immediate aftermath.