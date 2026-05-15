RG Kar Rape And Murder: Three IPS Officers Suspended For Dereliction Of Duty
CM Suvendu Adhikari said the suspension of the officers will be followed by a departmental inquiry to be instituted by the state govt.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday announced the suspension of three IPS officers for mishandling the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case.
Vineet Goyal, the then Kolkata police Commissioner, Abhishek Gupta the then deputy Commissioner of police (North) and Indira Mukherjee deputy Commissioner of police (central), have been suspended by the state government.
From the very outset, extensive allegations had been levelled regarding the role of the Kolkata Police in the incident. In particular, the most significant complaints were directed against Goyal; Gupta and Mukherjee. The Chief Minister has now announced the suspension of the three IPS officers which will be followed by a departmental inquiry.
Addressing a press conference at Nabanna on the day, Adhikari said the three senior IPS officers have been suspended for gross negligence of duty and mishandling of the case.
The Chief Minister said the decision was taken after it was found that attempts were made to offer financial compensation to the victim's family. Besides, the suspended officers face charges of mishandling the situation, and their inappropriate behaviour in the presence of journalists. The administration took the step based on reports submitted by the state's chief secretary and home secretary. The Chief Minister clarified that while the CBI will continue its primary investigation into the crime, the state government will initiate a separate departmental inquiry against the three officers for their negligence in administrative duties.
A medical student was raped and brutally murdered inside the state-owned RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024. The incident earned global attention back then and the state government led by Trinamool Congress was at the receiving end for allegedly not taking appropriate action against the culprits and a few cops were accused of putting the matter under the carpet.
This apart, the Chief Minister also voiced his concerns over the deplorable condition of the state's prisons. On Thursday evening, a joint force comprising Kolkata Police, the Department of Correctional Services, and the Fire Department conducted a massive search at Presidency Jail under the direct supervision of the chief secretary and home secretary.
Led by DG (Prisons) Ramesh Babu, the operation—which lasted for nearly four hours—resulted in the recovery of a total of 23 mobile phones from the jail premises. Citing gross negligence in the incident, the Chief Minister announced the immediate suspension of N Kujur, Superintendent of the Presidency Correctional Home, and Dipta Ghorai, its Chief Controller, while also declaring that legal action would be initiated against them. The responsibility for investigating how the phones managed to find their way inside the jail has been handed over to the CID.
Addressing the Sandeshkhali issue during the press conference, the Chief Minister said notorious criminals like Sheikh Shahjahan were continuing to operate their networks even from behind bars. In compliance with Supreme Court guidelines, the process of transferring such inmates from general cells to separate isolation cells has already commenced.
He further noted that similar complaints had been received not only from Presidency Jail but also from the Dum Dum and Berhampore Central Jails. Effective Friday afternoon, the state government has issued strict directives mandating the complete prohibition of mobile phones and any other contraband items across all correctional homes in the state.
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