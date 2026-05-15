ETV Bharat / state

RG Kar Rape And Murder: Three IPS Officers Suspended For Dereliction Of Duty

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday announced the suspension of three IPS officers for mishandling the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case.

Vineet Goyal, the then Kolkata police Commissioner, Abhishek Gupta the then deputy Commissioner of police (North) and Indira Mukherjee deputy Commissioner of police (central), have been suspended by the state government.

From the very outset, extensive allegations had been levelled regarding the role of the Kolkata Police in the incident. In particular, the most significant complaints were directed against Goyal; Gupta and Mukherjee. The Chief Minister has now announced the suspension of the three IPS officers which will be followed by a departmental inquiry.

Addressing a press conference at Nabanna on the day, Adhikari said the three senior IPS officers have been suspended for gross negligence of duty and mishandling of the case.

The Chief Minister said the decision was taken after it was found that attempts were made to offer financial compensation to the victim's family. Besides, the suspended officers face charges of mishandling the situation, and their inappropriate behaviour in the presence of journalists. The administration took the step based on reports submitted by the state's chief secretary and home secretary. The Chief Minister clarified that while the CBI will continue its primary investigation into the crime, the state government will initiate a separate departmental inquiry against the three officers for their negligence in administrative duties.