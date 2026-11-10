ETV Bharat / state

RG Kar Hospital Financial Scam Accused Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Appears Before ED

RG Kar Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh at ED's office in Salt Lake on Tuesday ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, Sandip Ghosh, finally turned up at the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) office in Salt Lake on Tuesday but several hours behind his scheduled appearance.

Ghosh arrived around 1:10 pm and went inside to face questioning by the ED officials investigating the multi-crore financial irregularities case involving the state-run hospital. He was scheduled to appear at 11 am but his counsel reached the central agency’s office at that time and he arrived over two hours later.

Earlier, Ghosh was summoned by the ED for interrogation in the case on November 4. However, he did not turn up for questioning on that day and instead sought a date few days later. The ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been conducting parallel investigations into the alleged irregularities at the medical college. It was alleged that government funds were illegally transferred from the hospital’s bank account to accounts of influential vendors and contractors close to Ghosh. Following these allegations, CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch registered a case on August 24, 2024, and arrested the former principal.