RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Widens Probe Following Strict Court Directives, Summons 9 For Fresh Questioning
The agency is re-verifying the statements of individuals who were present at the hospital and those directly or indirectly linked to the case.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Kolkata: Following strict directives from the court, the central investigative agency has swung into action to probe the RG Kar rape and murder of the young doctor. A three-member CBI delegation visited the hospital to gather more details on Wednesday.
The team included a female officer. Upon arrival, the CBI officials went straight to the office of the RG Kar principal for discussions. The CBI has expanded the scope of the investigation following the court's recent observations. In addition to re-examining several crucial aspects of the night of the incident, the agency is re-verifying the statements of individuals who were present at the hospital and those directly or indirectly linked to the case.
The CBI has summoned a total of nine people for questioning. Among them are four nurses from RG Kar Hospital; two persons on the list have been summoned to Kolkata from Cooch Behar. It has been reported that these two employees worked at RG Kar Hospital approximately two years ago. Given the significance of their potential testimony to the investigation, they have been ordered to appear promptly.
What did the court say?
The court made it clear that the timeline—starting from when the victimised doctor was dining with her colleagues up to the completion of her last rites—must be examined afresh and with greater precision. Consequently, the CBI has decided to re-verify details such as who was where that night, the timing of communications, the individuals present at the hospital, and the steps taken following the incident.
The court had also questioned whether due importance was being given to the various claims and allegations raised by the victim's family during the investigation.
The manner in which investigators are now re-examining statements and the sequence of events following the court's observations is considered highly significant. Questions regarding the progress of the investigation had been raised for quite some time. The court also delivered a clear message: an investigative agency cannot consider its duty fulfilled merely by filing a charge sheet. Finding answers to the remaining questions related to the case is also part of the investigation, although the CBI had previously claimed in court that the probe never stalled.
According to the central investigative agency, statements and testimonies have been recorded from approximately 70 to 80 key individuals directly or indirectly linked to the case during this period. The CBI also informed the court that various data, documents, and the sequence of events had been examined. However, following the court's recent directive, the scope of the investigation is now expected to widen further.