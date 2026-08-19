ETV Bharat / state

RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Widens Probe Following Strict Court Directives, Summons 9 For Fresh Questioning

Kolkata: Following strict directives from the court, the central investigative agency has swung into action to probe the RG Kar rape and murder of the young doctor. A three-member CBI delegation visited the hospital to gather more details on Wednesday.

The team included a female officer. Upon arrival, the CBI officials went straight to the office of the RG Kar principal for discussions. The CBI has expanded the scope of the investigation following the court's recent observations. In addition to re-examining several crucial aspects of the night of the incident, the agency is re-verifying the statements of individuals who were present at the hospital and those directly or indirectly linked to the case.

The CBI has summoned a total of nine people for questioning. Among them are four nurses from RG Kar Hospital; two persons on the list have been summoned to Kolkata from Cooch Behar. It has been reported that these two employees worked at RG Kar Hospital approximately two years ago. Given the significance of their potential testimony to the investigation, they have been ordered to appear promptly.

What did the court say?