ETV Bharat / state

Rewilding Tunnel Built At Ramdevra In Jaisalmer To Help Conserve Great Indian Bustard

Jaisalmer: A new ray of hope has emerged for the Great Indian Bustard that is on the brink of extinction. A state-of-the-art rewilding tunnel has been built in the Ramdevra area of Jaisalmer that is expected to serve as a foundation for giving a new life to these rare birds.

A rewilding tunnel is a specialised, large-scale outdoor enclosure that is designed to train captive-bred endangered birds and animals for living in the wild. These tunnels enable young animals to develop natural behaviours.

The Ramdevra-based centre is evolving into the country's largest Great Indian Bustard conservation hub. Desert National Park’s (DNP) Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dr Brijmohan Gupta disclosed that the tunnel, measuring approximately 160 meters long, 64 meters wide and 14 meters high, has been designed as a safe training ground for the young Great Indian Bustards.

The tunnel built to to conserve the Great Indian Bustards (ETV Bharat)

"Built at a cost of approximately Rs 9.25 crore, this structure is not just a tunnel but a platform for preparing birds for natural life. Here, the birds will experience an open environment, enabling them to survive in the wild in the future," he said.

He explained that the recent birth of two Great Indian Bustard chicks at Sudasari Breeding Centre has brought new energy to this campaign. Currently, there are around 70 Great Indian Bustards that are protected at the Ramdevra and Sam centres. This is considered to be a great achievement to date.

"While this effort began a few years ago with just 33 eggs, these chicks have now grown up and are breeding. The birth of 37 new Great Indian Bustards in the last two years bears testimony to this success," said Dr Gupta.

The conservation project began with a small centre in the Sam area. Following its success, needs grew, and a larger, modern centre was set up in Ramdevra. Currently, 50 Great Indian Bustards are being raised in a safe environment in Ramdevra and 20 in Sam. Significantly, both males and females are present here, which has led to their natural breeding.