Rewilding Tunnel Built At Ramdevra In Jaisalmer To Help Conserve Great Indian Bustard
It is a facility for preparing birds for natural life, where they will experience an open environment, enabling them to survive in the wild.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Jaisalmer: A new ray of hope has emerged for the Great Indian Bustard that is on the brink of extinction. A state-of-the-art rewilding tunnel has been built in the Ramdevra area of Jaisalmer that is expected to serve as a foundation for giving a new life to these rare birds.
A rewilding tunnel is a specialised, large-scale outdoor enclosure that is designed to train captive-bred endangered birds and animals for living in the wild. These tunnels enable young animals to develop natural behaviours.
The Ramdevra-based centre is evolving into the country's largest Great Indian Bustard conservation hub. Desert National Park’s (DNP) Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dr Brijmohan Gupta disclosed that the tunnel, measuring approximately 160 meters long, 64 meters wide and 14 meters high, has been designed as a safe training ground for the young Great Indian Bustards.
"Built at a cost of approximately Rs 9.25 crore, this structure is not just a tunnel but a platform for preparing birds for natural life. Here, the birds will experience an open environment, enabling them to survive in the wild in the future," he said.
He explained that the recent birth of two Great Indian Bustard chicks at Sudasari Breeding Centre has brought new energy to this campaign. Currently, there are around 70 Great Indian Bustards that are protected at the Ramdevra and Sam centres. This is considered to be a great achievement to date.
"While this effort began a few years ago with just 33 eggs, these chicks have now grown up and are breeding. The birth of 37 new Great Indian Bustards in the last two years bears testimony to this success," said Dr Gupta.
The conservation project began with a small centre in the Sam area. Following its success, needs grew, and a larger, modern centre was set up in Ramdevra. Currently, 50 Great Indian Bustards are being raised in a safe environment in Ramdevra and 20 in Sam. Significantly, both males and females are present here, which has led to their natural breeding.
The DFO said that this special tunnel has been designed to provide a controlled, forest-like environment where the Great Indian Bustards will be acclimatised to natural conditions of grasslands, native vegetation and limited human interference. "The chicks will be kept here for around three to four months learning to fly, find food and protect themselves," he said.
According to the Forest Department officials, the entire project is based on scientific methodology employing both captive breeding and rewilding. The first stage involves safely hatching the eggs, and the second stage involves rearing them. In the third stage, these birds are to be prepared for leading a natural life by placing them in a tunnel.
The Great Indian Bustard is one of India's rarest birds. Its numbers are declining due to several factors, including collisions with power lines, habitat loss and human interference. Therefore, such initiatives are crucial for its survival.
Officials added that once ready to lead a natural life, the trained Great Indian Bustards will be released into their natural habitat, allowing them to become self-reliant and increase their numbers.
The DFO stated that the entire project is being monitored by a team of scientists and experts. The health, activities, and behaviour of each bird is being continuously monitored. Plans are also underway to build more tunnels and increase the Great Indian Bustard population in the future.
Officials claimed that this campaign in the Thar Desert is a major step toward preserving the nation's biodiversity. When these tiny Great Indian Bustards take to the open skies, it will be a major triumph for both nature and human endeavour. This new hope, budding in the desert sands demonstrates that even endangered species can be revived with sincere efforts.
The Rajasthan government has been making efforts at various levels to conserve the Great Indian Bustard. Launched in 2013, Project Great Indian Bustard protects its natural habitat of grasslands. Special conservation areas have been developed in the DNP, and stricter surveillance and patrolling have been increased to check hunting. Steps such as raising local awareness, encouraging farmers and improving the bird's habitat are also being taken to increase the numbers.
The government is now using modern technologies such as breeding centres, artificial insemination (AI) and safe hatching of eggs to increase their breeding. Following Supreme Court directives, approximately 14,000 sq km have been declared 'priority areas' and measures such as putting power lines underground along with a moratorium on large projects have been taken to reduce the main causes of Great Indian Bustard mortality.
Dr Gupta said that bird diverters are being installed periodically to reduce the danger posed by power lines. “These special devices are installed on wires so that birds can see the lines from a distance while flying, reducing the risk of collisions, particularly with high-tension lines, which are a major cause of their mortality. The Department is conducting surveys to identify vulnerable areas and install these diverters on a priority basis," he added.
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