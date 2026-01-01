Passengers, Prevented From Boarding Train Go On Rampage, At Haryana's Rewari
The passengers created a ruckus after they were prevented from boarding Shakur Basti-Phulera special train to Ringas in Rajasthan.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 10:29 PM IST
Rewari: Passengers traveling to Khatu Shyam created a ruckus at Rewari railway station in Haryana after being prevented from boarding the Shakur Basti-Phulera special train to Ringas in Rajasthan.
The irked passengers broke the windows of the train that had arrived on platform number four of Rewari railway station. On receiving information, a Government Railway Police (GRP) team arrived at the spot and tried to bring the situation under control but in vain.
Police have filed a case against more than a dozen unidentified individuals and initiated action. According to reports, on Wednesday night, at around 10:30 pm, the number of passengers on the platform where the Shakur Basti-Phulera special train was supposed to arrive, increased significantly.
Passengers already on board the train locked the compartments from inside, preventing hundreds of those on the platform from getting in. Following this, passengers on the platform created a ruckus. Passengers on both sides of the platform began breaking the train's window panes, injuring several passengers.
Even as police personnel attempted to pacify the passengers, the commotion continued. The unruly passengers caused significant damage to the train, even in front of police personnel who opened the locked compartments and allowed them to board.
Only then did the passengers' anger subside. The train departed around half an hour later. Acting GRP station in-charge Ashok Kumar stated that the situation was brought under control. A case has been filed against unidentified individuals and efforts are being made to identify them based on CCTV footage. The accused will be apprehended soon, he said.