Passengers, Prevented From Boarding Train Go On Rampage, At Haryana's Rewari

Rewari: Passengers traveling to Khatu Shyam created a ruckus at Rewari railway station in Haryana after being prevented from boarding the Shakur Basti-Phulera special train to Ringas in Rajasthan.

The irked passengers broke the windows of the train that had arrived on platform number four of Rewari railway station. On receiving information, a Government Railway Police (GRP) team arrived at the spot and tried to bring the situation under control but in vain.

Police have filed a case against more than a dozen unidentified individuals and initiated action. According to reports, on Wednesday night, at around 10:30 pm, the number of passengers on the platform where the Shakur Basti-Phulera special train was supposed to arrive, increased significantly.