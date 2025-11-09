Rewari Police Deport 44 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants To Bengal For BSF Handover
The group, including 15 men, 12 women, and 17 children, were detained from brick kilns and slums of Haryana and was produced in a court.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 4:01 PM IST
Rewari: The Rewari police deported 44 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, detained from brick kilns and slums of Haryana, to West Bengal for their handover to the BSF.
Following their detention, cases were filed in various police stations. When they were produced in the court, it ordered that they be kept at the district police lines before being transported to Howrah on Saturday. The group includes 15 men, 12 women, and 17 children.
SP Hemendra Kumar Meena said the campaign to identify illegal entrants will continue. "No one is allowed to live in Rewari without authorisation. The police have launched a special campaign to identify outsiders, which will continue," he added.
As per the Union Home Ministry's order, police across states are intensifying the campaign against illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants, who are being identified, detained and sent to detention camps.
On Saturday, a suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, who had escaped from the Mumbai Police's custody, was apprehended while he was travelling on a train in Chhattisgarh. Acting on a tip-off from Mumbai Police, the Durg GRP traced the suspect on the Kolkata-bound Kurla-Howrah Shalimar Express around 7 pm on Friday, said Rajendra Singh, in-charge of Durg GRP outpost.
"During the inspection, the man failed to produce any valid documents and gave evasive answers. He was brought to the GRP station for questioning, where he identified himself as Azmin Sheikh (19), a resident of Bangladesh. Following confirmation of his identity, Durg GRP informed Mumbai Police, who reached Durg to take custody of the accused on Saturday," he added.
On Friday, police arrested two Bangladeshi women living illegally in the Patel Nagar area of Himachal Pradesh's Dehradun during a security drive ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. The duo was detained from Sanskriti Lok Colony during an intensive search operation being conducted in view of the main event on November 9 to mark Uttarakhand completing 25 years of statehood.
During interrogation, both women admitted to entering India illegally. They have been identified as Swati Upadhyay alias Mariam, a resident of Barguna district of Bangladesh, and Shivli Akhtar alias Jolly alias Sana, a resident of Comilla district.
Also Read