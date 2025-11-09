ETV Bharat / state

Rewari Police Deport 44 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants To Bengal For BSF Handover

Rewari: The Rewari police deported 44 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, detained from brick kilns and slums of Haryana, to West Bengal for their handover to the BSF.

Following their detention, cases were filed in various police stations. When they were produced in the court, it ordered that they be kept at the district police lines before being transported to Howrah on Saturday. The group includes 15 men, 12 women, and 17 children.

SP Hemendra Kumar Meena said the campaign to identify illegal entrants will continue. "No one is allowed to live in Rewari without authorisation. The police have launched a special campaign to identify outsiders, which will continue," he added.

As per the Union Home Ministry's order, police across states are intensifying the campaign against illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants, who are being identified, detained and sent to detention camps.