ETV Bharat / state

Reward Carrying Criminal Wanted For Murder Shot Dead By Police In UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit: A 23-year-old criminal wanted in the murder of a cloth trader was killed in a police encounter here, police on Sunday said. Two policemen were also injured in the exchange of fire, they said. Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra said Shivam alias Sarvjeet, who carried a cumulative reward of Rs 1.75 lakh, was traced near Sheetalpur village, about 58 km from the district headquarters, following a tip-off on Saturday night.

When police attempted to intercept him, he and an accomplice tried to flee into a forest on a motorcycle. Shivam allegedly opened indiscriminate fire after being asked to surrender, prompting retaliatory firing in which he sustained bullet injuries. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead, the SP said.

A semi-automatic pistol, a country-made firearm and a large quantity of cartridges were seized from the spot, Mishra said. Police said Shivam was wanted in the May 28 murder of cloth trader Pappu Gupta in Bilsanda market. According to investigators, the assailants had allegedly been hired to intimidate cycle trader Pankaj Katiyar over a family dispute.