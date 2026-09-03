ETV Bharat / state

Bus-Truck Collision Leaves 5 Dead In Madhya Pradesh's Rewa; CM Yadav Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Kin

Rewa: A severe road accident involving a head-on collision between a bus and a dumper truck left five people dead on the Rewa-Sidhi road in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening.

According to locals, a bus travelling from Rewa to Sidhi and the dumper truck, which was coming from the opposite direction, collided head-on. The impact was so severe that the truck overturned a short distance away, while the bus overturned near the edge of a pond. Panic and screams were heard from the passengers following the crash. The severity of the collision has left five people dead and several passengers injured.

Locals said the bus departed for Sidhi district with passengers around 3:30 pm, and about two hours later, as soon as the bus reached near Badwar, it collided head-on with an out-of-control bulk carrier approaching from the opposite direction.

In a statement shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on social media platform X, PM Modi conveyed his sympathies to the affected families. "The loss of lives due to a mishap in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured: PM," the PMO India said.