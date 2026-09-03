Bus-Truck Collision Leaves 5 Dead In Madhya Pradesh's Rewa; CM Yadav Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Kin
There were more than 25 passengers on board the bus, and three passengers have been admitted to the ICU.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 3:59 AM IST|
Updated : September 3, 2026 at 4:40 AM IST
Rewa: A severe road accident involving a head-on collision between a bus and a dumper truck left five people dead on the Rewa-Sidhi road in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening.
According to locals, a bus travelling from Rewa to Sidhi and the dumper truck, which was coming from the opposite direction, collided head-on. The impact was so severe that the truck overturned a short distance away, while the bus overturned near the edge of a pond. Panic and screams were heard from the passengers following the crash. The severity of the collision has left five people dead and several passengers injured.
Locals said the bus departed for Sidhi district with passengers around 3:30 pm, and about two hours later, as soon as the bus reached near Badwar, it collided head-on with an out-of-control bulk carrier approaching from the opposite direction.
In a statement shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on social media platform X, PM Modi conveyed his sympathies to the affected families. "The loss of lives due to a mishap in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured: PM," the PMO India said.
The loss of lives due to a mishap in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 2, 2026
There were more than 25 passengers on board the bus. Three passengers have been admitted to the ICU. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the bus accident on the Rewa-Sidhi route. Yadav announced ex-gratia relief of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹1 lakh for those seriously injured.
आज रीवा-सीधी हाईवे पर बस और बल्कर की टक्कर में हुई यात्रियों की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत हृदय विदारक है। दिवंगतों की आत्मा को शांति एवं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्रार्थना है।— Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 2, 2026
मृतकों के परिवारजनों को राज्य शासन की ओर से 2-2 लाख रुपये और गंभीर रूप से घायलों को 1-1 लाख रुपये…
Following the incident, a police team arrived at the scene after being alerted by locals. Immediate rescue operations were launched. The injured were transported by ambulance to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa.
The police have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident. Police said the exact cause will only be determined after a detailed investigation. Regarding the accident, Dr. Sunil Agrawal of Shyam Shah Medical College said, "Sixteen passengers have been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. Three of them are in critical condition and have been admitted to the ICU."
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