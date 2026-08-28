ETV Bharat / state

Bike-Scooter Collision Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

A grandfather and his two minor granddaughters were killed after a speeding motorcycle collided head-on with their scooter in Rewa's Gudh police station area. ( ETV Bharat )

Rewa: Four people, including a grandfather and his two minor granddaughters, were killed when the scooter they were travelling on collided head-on with a motorcycle in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening.

The motorcyclist, identified as Pankaj Singh (22) from Sidhi, also died in the accident, while two others who were riding pillion sustained serious injuries.

The heart-wrenching accident occurred near the Bhairav Baba Mandir Road under the Gudh police station area.

According to police, Vindhyavasini Tiwari, (58), a resident of Chauriyar village, along with his two granddaughters, Shivi (4) and Shakti (5), had come to the Gudh market for Raksha Bandhan shopping.

While returning from the market, a speeding motorcycle travelling from Sidhi towards Rewa collided head-on with their scooter near the Bhairav Baba turn. The impact was so severe that the grandfather and both girls were thrown onto the road, and both the two-wheelers got mangled.

Following the accident, people informed the police and rushed the victims to the nearby Gudh Hospital. One of the girls, Shivi, died on the spot, while the others succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.