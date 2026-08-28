Bike-Scooter Collision Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
A grandfather and his two minor granddaughters were killed after a speeding motorcycle collided head-on with their scooter in Rewa's Gudh police station area.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST
Rewa: Four people, including a grandfather and his two minor granddaughters, were killed when the scooter they were travelling on collided head-on with a motorcycle in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening.
The motorcyclist, identified as Pankaj Singh (22) from Sidhi, also died in the accident, while two others who were riding pillion sustained serious injuries.
The heart-wrenching accident occurred near the Bhairav Baba Mandir Road under the Gudh police station area.
According to police, Vindhyavasini Tiwari, (58), a resident of Chauriyar village, along with his two granddaughters, Shivi (4) and Shakti (5), had come to the Gudh market for Raksha Bandhan shopping.
While returning from the market, a speeding motorcycle travelling from Sidhi towards Rewa collided head-on with their scooter near the Bhairav Baba turn. The impact was so severe that the grandfather and both girls were thrown onto the road, and both the two-wheelers got mangled.
Following the accident, people informed the police and rushed the victims to the nearby Gudh Hospital. One of the girls, Shivi, died on the spot, while the others succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Meanwhile, the two other youths who were riding pillion on the motorcycle have suffered serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Police said that they are gathering details of the two pillion riders and the circumstances leading to the crash.
Preliminary investigation suggests that excessive speed may have caused the accident, police said.
Police handed over the bodies to their family members after the post-mortem examinations were conducted.
Poignant scenes were witnessed at Tiwari's residence and Raksha Bandhan festivities were dampened at Chauriyar village as the family lost three of its members on the eve of the festival.
Also Read: