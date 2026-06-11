ETV Bharat / state

Rewa's Brave Son Sajyan Tiwari Receives Shaurya Chakra From President Murmu

Sanjay Tiwari was given a warm welcome when he reached his home town, Rewa, on Wednesday after receiving the award. ( ETV Bharat )

Rewa: Sanjay Tiwari of Rewa, a proud son of Vindhya, was honoured with the Shaurya Chakra award for the indomitable courage he displayed during an operation against a terrorist in Jammu & Kashmir. President Draupadi Murmu on Monday presented the award to Sanjay.

In an encounter in Kashmir in November 2024, CRPF jawan Sanjay killed a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist after being shot three times.

Sanjay Tiwari was given a warm welcome when he reached his home town, Rewa, on Wednesday after receiving the award.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sanjay recalled the incident, which is still fresh in his memory. "Around 2.45 am on November 2, 2024, we received an intelligence input that a dreaded terrorist was hiding in Thug Mohalla under the Khanyar Police Station limits in Srinagar. On the instructions of the senior officers, we formed an eight-member team and prepared a plan to catch the terrorist. Accordingly, we reached the spot and surrounded the house. That is when the terrorist attacked us."

Terrorist threw grenades