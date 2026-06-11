Rewa's Brave Son Sajyan Tiwari Receives Shaurya Chakra From President Murmu
Displaying indomitable courage during an operation in 2024 in Jammu & Kashmir, CRPF jawan Sanjay killed an LeT terrorist
Published : June 11, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Rewa: Sanjay Tiwari of Rewa, a proud son of Vindhya, was honoured with the Shaurya Chakra award for the indomitable courage he displayed during an operation against a terrorist in Jammu & Kashmir. President Draupadi Murmu on Monday presented the award to Sanjay.
In an encounter in Kashmir in November 2024, CRPF jawan Sanjay killed a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist after being shot three times.
Sanjay Tiwari was given a warm welcome when he reached his home town, Rewa, on Wednesday after receiving the award.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sanjay recalled the incident, which is still fresh in his memory. "Around 2.45 am on November 2, 2024, we received an intelligence input that a dreaded terrorist was hiding in Thug Mohalla under the Khanyar Police Station limits in Srinagar. On the instructions of the senior officers, we formed an eight-member team and prepared a plan to catch the terrorist. Accordingly, we reached the spot and surrounded the house. That is when the terrorist attacked us."
Terrorist threw grenades
Sanjay said he took position at Firebase 3 on the left side of the target house. As soon as the search started, the terrorist started firing at us. Two grenades were also thrown at Sanjay by the terrorist hiding inside the house. The grenade explosion covered the entire area with thick black smoke and debris.
Despite the limited visibility, Sanjay Tiwari did not give up his position and kept himself safe by using a ballistic shield, but during the firing, he was shot three times in his body - in the knee of his left leg, in the neck and in his lower abdomen. Despite this, he continued his fight and killed the terrorist. The terrorist was later identified as Usmal Lahori from Pakistan. After the encounter, several pistols along with an AK-47 rifle and live hand grenades were recovered from the terrorist's possession.
Sanjay Tiwari, who was injured in the firing, was in a hospital for 14 days before he completely recovered and resumed his duties in the force.
This is not the only operation against terrorists Sanjay Tiwari was part of. He has been involved in around 13 operations, including 6 in Naxalite areas of Andhra Pradesh and 7 in Jammu & Kashmir since he joined the army.