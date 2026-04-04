ETV Bharat / state

Revised Affidavit Filed After Discrepancies Found In Vijay's Nomination Papers For Perambur

Chennai: Following discrepancies in the nomination papers filed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay for the Perambur Assembly constituency, the party's legal team submitted a revised affidavit to the election registration officer (ERO) on Saturday.

Vijay is contesting the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from the Perambur and Trichy East constituencies. Accordingly, he filed nomination papers for the Perambur constituency on March 30 and for the Trichy East constituency on April 2. In this context, the affidavit filed for Perambur mentioned that no criminal cases were pending against Vijay.

However, in the nomination papers filed for the Trichy East constituency, he had declared that two cases were pending against him. Furthermore, it was alleged that Vijay's age was also stated inconsistently across the two sets of nomination papers.

Due to these conflicting details, reports emerged that his nomination for the Perambur constituency may be rejected.