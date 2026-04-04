Revised Affidavit Filed After Discrepancies Found In Vijay's Nomination Papers For Perambur
The earlier affidavit mentioned that no criminal cases were pending against him, while two cases were shown in the nominations for the Trichy East constituency.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
Chennai: Following discrepancies in the nomination papers filed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay for the Perambur Assembly constituency, the party's legal team submitted a revised affidavit to the election registration officer (ERO) on Saturday.
Vijay is contesting the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from the Perambur and Trichy East constituencies. Accordingly, he filed nomination papers for the Perambur constituency on March 30 and for the Trichy East constituency on April 2. In this context, the affidavit filed for Perambur mentioned that no criminal cases were pending against Vijay.
However, in the nomination papers filed for the Trichy East constituency, he had declared that two cases were pending against him. Furthermore, it was alleged that Vijay's age was also stated inconsistently across the two sets of nomination papers.
Due to these conflicting details, reports emerged that his nomination for the Perambur constituency may be rejected.
Meanwhile, TVK sources said since the deadline for filing nominations has been extended till April 6, Vijay would soon submit a revised affidavit. However, as Vijay is currently campaigning in Puducherry, he was unable to travel to Perambur in person. Consequently, the TVK legal team submitted the revised affidavit to Punitha Valli, ERO for the Perambur constituency, on Vijay's behalf.
Vijay is set to face off against DMK's RD Sekar, AIADMK alliance partner PMK candidate Thilagabama, and Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Merlin Suganthi in Perambur.
Similarly, he is contesting against DMK's incumbent MLA Inigo Irudayaraj, AIADMK's Rajasekaran and Naam Tamilar Katchi's Krishnasamy in the Trichy East constituency.
While voting for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections is scheduled to take place in a single phase on April 23, the counting will be on May 4.
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