Rahul Gandhi Moves Petition Against Lower Court's Order In Defamation Case At UP's Sultanpur
The case will now be heard in the Additional District Judge (ADJ) Fifth Court, said Gandhi's counsel Kashi Prasad Shukla.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
Sultanpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has moved a revision petition in a sessions court at Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur against an order passed by a lower court in an ongoing defamation case.
Gandhi's counsel Kashi Prasad Shukla said on Thursday that complainant Vijay Mishra, a local BJP member, has challenged the lower court's order rejecting his plea seeking collection of certain samples as evidence in the case. The case will now be heard in the Additional District Judge (ADJ) Fifth Court, he said.
The court has set May 30 for hearing the case and has also summoned the relevant files from the lower court. The next hearing in the original defamation case is scheduled for June 17 in the MP/MLA Court. On May 2, the complainant's lawyer had filed a petition in the court requesting the submission of samples as evidence. However, the MP/MLA Court rejected the petition.
Later, Santosh Pandey, the plaintiff's lawyer, sought time to file a revision, citing unavailability of a true copy of the order. Now, a review petition has been filed in the Sessions Court challenging the order.
This defamation case was filed by Mishra in October, 2018. Mishra had alleged that Gandhi allegedly made objectionable remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah at a public event during the Karnataka Assembly elections. On February 20, 2024, Gandhi surrendered in the Sultanpur MP/MLA court. Subsequently, the special magistrate granted him bail on two personal bonds of Rs 25,000 each.
On July 26, 2024, Gandhi appeared in court and recorded his statement under Section 313 of the CrPC. He declared himself innocent and termed the case a political conspiracy.
Following Gandhi's statement, the court directed the plaintiffs to present evidence. However, despite the court giving Rahul Gandhi the opportunity to present his defense and evidence in support of his innocence, no additional evidence was submitted by his lawyer.
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