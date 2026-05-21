ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi Moves Petition Against Lower Court's Order In Defamation Case At UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has moved a revision petition in a sessions court at Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur against an order passed by a lower court in an ongoing defamation case.

Gandhi's counsel Kashi Prasad Shukla said on Thursday that complainant Vijay Mishra, a local BJP member, has challenged the lower court's order rejecting his plea seeking collection of certain samples as evidence in the case. The case will now be heard in the Additional District Judge (ADJ) Fifth Court, he said.

The court has set May 30 for hearing the case and has also summoned the relevant files from the lower court. The next hearing in the original defamation case is scheduled for June 17 in the MP/MLA Court. On May 2, the complainant's lawyer had filed a petition in the court requesting the submission of samples as evidence. However, the MP/MLA Court rejected the petition.

Later, Santosh Pandey, the plaintiff's lawyer, sought time to file a revision, citing unavailability of a true copy of the order. Now, a review petition has been filed in the Sessions Court challenging the order.