Revenue Inspector Arrested For HRMS Portal Fraud Worth Over Rs 3 Crore In Odisha's Kendrapara
A team of Vigilance tracked Shashikanta Rana using digital surveillance and apprehended him from Angul district, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
Kendrapara: A week after being placed under suspension, a revenue assistant (clerk) posted at Derabishi block in Odisha's Kendrapara was arrested by the Vigilance for his alleged involvement in large-scale financial irregularities of over Rs 3.03 crore through the creation of fraudulent bills on the Human Resources Management System (HRMS) portal.
A team of Vigilance tracked the accused, identified as Shashikanta Rana, using digital surveillance and apprehended him from Angul district. An investigation into the alleged misappropriation of government funds revealed that Rana had allegedly misappropriated government funds during his postings at two different blocks while serving in charge of the establishment section where his responsibilities included processing salaries, arrears and pension-related payments.
The investigation revealed that the accused allegedly misappropriated Rs 1,46,68,118 during his tenure at Rajkanika Block between August 30, 2023 and September 4, 2024. Similarly, during his posting at Derabish Block between January 7, 2025 and October 13, 2025, he allegedly misappropriated another Rs 1,56,97,725. The total amount allegedly embezzled stands at Rs 3,03,65,843.
The Vigilance investigation revealed that Rana allegedly manipulated disbursement records by generating fraudulent claims for salaries, arrears, gratuity, unutilised leave and pension payments in the names of retired and deceased employees through the HRMS portal. Instead of transferring the money to the beneficiaries, he allegedly replaced their registered bank account details with private bank account numbers operated by him and his family members including his wife, brother and sister-in-law.
The accounts were maintained in the State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of India and Indian Bank branches in Kendrapada.
How was the scam detected
After assuming charge as the District Treasury Officer on October 15, Sachidananda Behera informed the Derabish BDO and the Kendrapara District Collector on October 16 about a scam involving Rs 1.06 crore on the portal, related to unutilized leave and pension payments.
On October 26, the Treasury Officer once again wrote to the Derabish BDO, requesting the recovery of the misappropriated funds. Meanwhile, while Rana had been on a long leave citing ill-health since October 28, the BDO of Derabish, acting on the District Collector's instructions, filed a written complaint at the Sadar police station. On October 29, the BDO of Rajkanika also filed a written complaint against Rana at the local police station.
The same day, the District Collector constituted a team comprising finance officers from the two blocks and directed them to submit an investigation report. On November 3, a special audit team from the Panchayati Raj Department also conducted an inquiry into the matter. While the District Collector suspended Rana on November 6 based on a report submitted by the Finance Officer’s team, two BDOs filed a complaint with the Vigilance on November 7.
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