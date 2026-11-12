ETV Bharat / state

Revenue Inspector Arrested For HRMS Portal Fraud Worth Over Rs 3 Crore In Odisha's Kendrapara

Representational image ( IANS )

Kendrapara: A week after being placed under suspension, a revenue assistant (clerk) posted at Derabishi block in Odisha's Kendrapara was arrested by the Vigilance for his alleged involvement in large-scale financial irregularities of over Rs 3.03 crore through the creation of fraudulent bills on the Human Resources Management System (HRMS) portal.

A team of Vigilance tracked the accused, identified as Shashikanta Rana, using digital surveillance and apprehended him from Angul district. An investigation into the alleged misappropriation of government funds revealed that Rana had allegedly misappropriated government funds during his postings at two different blocks while serving in charge of the establishment section where his responsibilities included processing salaries, arrears and pension-related payments.

The investigation revealed that the accused allegedly misappropriated Rs 1,46,68,118 during his tenure at Rajkanika Block between August 30, 2023 and September 4, 2024. Similarly, during his posting at Derabish Block between January 7, 2025 and October 13, 2025, he allegedly misappropriated another Rs 1,56,97,725. The total amount allegedly embezzled stands at Rs 3,03,65,843. The Vigilance investigation revealed that Rana allegedly manipulated disbursement records by generating fraudulent claims for salaries, arrears, gratuity, unutilised leave and pension payments in the names of retired and deceased employees through the HRMS portal. Instead of transferring the money to the beneficiaries, he allegedly replaced their registered bank account details with private bank account numbers operated by him and his family members including his wife, brother and sister-in-law. File photo of Shashikanta Rana (ETV Bharat) The accounts were maintained in the State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of India and Indian Bank branches in Kendrapada.