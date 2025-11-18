ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Revenue Department To Thoroughly Examine All Land Registrations Since December 2024

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has become vigilant and will scrutinise all land registrations after the news of the 40-acre Mahar Watan land case in Mundhwa in the Pune district.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth's Amadea Holdings LLP was charged with "land theft" since the controversial government land in Pune is reserved for Dalits. Soon after the deal, he was accused of receiving an unfair benefit because he is a minister's son due to a stamp duty waiver that let him save crores. The land was deed was registered for only Rs 500, which also raises on the functioning of the officials in the revenue and stamp duty departments.

In a major move, Rajendra Muthe, the Inspector General of Registration, on Monday, issued strict instructions to all the secondary registrar offices and Stamp Duty Departments to all officers to thoroughly examine every document that has received stamp duty exemption or any concessions, since December 2024.

The notice states, "It will be necessary to confirm any fee waivers or concessions granted at the time of document registration before proceeding with further processing. Additionally, by the fifth of each month, all such cases must be sent to the District Stamp Officer for scrutiny." The scrutiny officers will verify the applicant's information, the documents attached, and the waiver will be examined methodically.