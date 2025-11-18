Maharashtra Revenue Department To Thoroughly Examine All Land Registrations Since December 2024
Following the Pune land case, the revenue department to scrutinise registrations of all stamp duty exemptions or any concessions
Published : November 18, 2025 at 2:25 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has become vigilant and will scrutinise all land registrations after the news of the 40-acre Mahar Watan land case in Mundhwa in the Pune district.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth's Amadea Holdings LLP was charged with "land theft" since the controversial government land in Pune is reserved for Dalits. Soon after the deal, he was accused of receiving an unfair benefit because he is a minister's son due to a stamp duty waiver that let him save crores. The land was deed was registered for only Rs 500, which also raises on the functioning of the officials in the revenue and stamp duty departments.
In a major move, Rajendra Muthe, the Inspector General of Registration, on Monday, issued strict instructions to all the secondary registrar offices and Stamp Duty Departments to all officers to thoroughly examine every document that has received stamp duty exemption or any concessions, since December 2024.
The notice states, "It will be necessary to confirm any fee waivers or concessions granted at the time of document registration before proceeding with further processing. Additionally, by the fifth of each month, all such cases must be sent to the District Stamp Officer for scrutiny." The scrutiny officers will verify the applicant's information, the documents attached, and the waiver will be examined methodically.
This action has been taken to prevent the loss of crores of rupees owing to anomalies, since stamp duty is a significant source of state revenue. Numerous instances of document registration without RERA or NA approval, or improper fee exemptions, have been reported. This has led to the suspension of a few secondary registrars. In order to make this process transparent, the revenue department has taken these measures.
Documents pertaining to transactions that are explicitly forbidden under the state and central laws or statutes, such as benami properties, criminal properties, properties belonging to drug cartels, or of terrorists, such cannot be registered by the Sub-Registrar.
Also, transfer of land, buildings, or apartments owned by any other government or semi-government institutions can be registered, only if they are carried out by an officer, secretary, or a board authorised by an institution's law or constitution. Such documents prepared by a private individual, partner, trustee, power of attorney holder, or any other unapproved person will be categorically rejected.
Lastly, any sale, rent, mortgage, gift, or transfer documents of any immovable property (land, house, shop, godown, etc.) that has been temporarily or permanently seized, sealed, or attached by the Court, or any investigating agency, will not be accepted by the Sub-Registrar's Office.
