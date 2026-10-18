ETV Bharat / state

Revenge Angle Surfaces In Hyderabad Gold Merchant's Abduction, Prime Suspect Among Nine Arrested

Police have recovered Rs. 1.07 crore in cash, which the gang had extorted from Rao's family before releasing him. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Police have arrested nine persons, including the prime suspect, for their alleged involvement in the abduction of 53-year-old gold merchant K. Srinivas Rao.

Disclosing the details of the case, Secunderabad DCP Rakshita Krishnamurthy said that revenge has emerged as the main motive behind this abduction.

During the investigation of the case, it came to light that the abduction was carried out as an act of revenge, following allegations that Rao had acquired a valuable piece of land at a low price and had the perpetrator sent to jail by filing legal cases against them. Police have recovered Rs. 1.07 crore in cash, which the gang had extorted from Rao's family before releasing him. Police said D. Srikanth (37), a native of Kothapalli village in Nagarkurnool district and currently residing at Adibatla in Hyderabad, had developed a real estate venture in the Boduppal industrial area in 2018-19, and sold several plots. Rao, who is a resident of Ramanthapur, purchased 1,000 square yards in this venture. When some buyers faced issues with the registration of their plots, they filed complaints, leading to 16 cases of cheating being registered against Srikanth.