Revenge Angle Surfaces In Hyderabad Gold Merchant's Abduction, Prime Suspect Among Nine Arrested
The gang abducted the businessman posing as police personnel and demanded Rs 15 crore ransom from his family, but eventually settled for Rs 1.3 crore.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 11:47 AM IST
Hyderabad: Police have arrested nine persons, including the prime suspect, for their alleged involvement in the abduction of 53-year-old gold merchant K. Srinivas Rao.
Disclosing the details of the case, Secunderabad DCP Rakshita Krishnamurthy said that revenge has emerged as the main motive behind this abduction.
During the investigation of the case, it came to light that the abduction was carried out as an act of revenge, following allegations that Rao had acquired a valuable piece of land at a low price and had the perpetrator sent to jail by filing legal cases against them.
Police have recovered Rs. 1.07 crore in cash, which the gang had extorted from Rao's family before releasing him.
Police said D. Srikanth (37), a native of Kothapalli village in Nagarkurnool district and currently residing at Adibatla in Hyderabad, had developed a real estate venture in the Boduppal industrial area in 2018-19, and sold several plots. Rao, who is a resident of Ramanthapur, purchased 1,000 square yards in this venture. When some buyers faced issues with the registration of their plots, they filed complaints, leading to 16 cases of cheating being registered against Srikanth.
Taking advantage of this situation, Rao managed to acquire an acre of disputed land in Boduppal at a significantly low price. Feeling that he had suffered a major financial loss, Srikanth attempted to speak with Rao on several occasions, but his efforts proved futile. He then decided to take revenge on the person who had caused him financial ruin.
While in Cherlapally Jail in connection with a cheating case, Srikanth became acquainted with another inmate, Srinivas Reddy, who promised to assist him in seeking revenge against the gold merchant once they were released. After their release from jail, the two, along with Suresh (31) from Bhojagutta, decided to kidnap the merchant. They formed a gang that included eight other individuals from the city. On October 5, the gang members followed Srinivas Rao after he left home in his car. After trailing him for a short distance, they intercepted him, claimed to be Task Force police officers, forced him into their car, and fled the scene.
The gang traveled through various locations, including Kurnool, Mahabubnagar, and Shadnagar. They compelled the victim to speak with his wife using his own mobile phone. Initially they demanded Rs. 15 crore for his release, but eventually settled for Rs. 1.3 crore. Following a complaint filed by Rao's wife, the Kachiguda police launched an investigation. By leveraging technical evidence, they apprehended three members of the gang and upon questioning them, the entire plot was uncovered.
The DCP stated that they are searching for Srinivas Reddy, who fled with the remaining money, as well as another suspect.
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