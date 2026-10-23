ETV Bharat / state

Revanth Reddy Stresses Need For 'Efficient, Ethical And Impartial' Police System

Speaking at the Southern States Regional Police Coordination Council (SRPCC) conference held at the Command and Control Centre in Hyderabad, he said the resources allocated to the police are not an expense but an investment in the security of citizens with the aim of building a better society.

The Chief Minister directed the DGPs of southern states to focus on police reforms, control of cyber crimes, curbing drugs, eradication of Naxalism, and use of artificial intelligence even as senior police officers of various states explained the special programmes being implemented in their respective states to address such issues.

Reddy said a system that works with specific goals is being strengthened by setting up of four police commissionerates in Hyderabad and special departments like HYDRAA and EAGLE to control various crimes.

He highlighted the progress made by Telangana in controlling cyber crimes and the efforts being made by the EAGLE department to control drug abuse and trafficking. Reddy said an ex-gratia of at least Rs 1 crore to a maximum of Rs 2 crore has been announced by his government to support the families of police officers who lose their lives in the line of duty. He said that the Young India Police School has been set up to provide quality education to the children of police personnel in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana DGP CV Anand said Greyhounds was set up in Telangana in the past to deal with the Naxal problem. He explained that Octopus was set up in the wake of the bomb blasts in Hyderabad and EAGLE Force was set up to control drugs.

Anand said the Telangana Cyber ​​Security Bureau is working specifically to control cyber crimes. "In the last two years, 824 Maoists have surrendered in the state," he said, adding, in addition to strengthening the Dial 112 services in the state, the police are working in coordination during natural disasters through the Integrated Command Control Centre.