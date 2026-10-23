Revanth Reddy Stresses Need For 'Efficient, Ethical And Impartial' Police System
The CM said resources allocated to police are not an expense but an investment in security of citizens with aim of building a better society.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday said people want a police system that works efficiently, ethically and impartially.
Speaking at the Southern States Regional Police Coordination Council (SRPCC) conference held at the Command and Control Centre in Hyderabad, he said the resources allocated to the police are not an expense but an investment in the security of citizens with the aim of building a better society.
The Chief Minister directed the DGPs of southern states to focus on police reforms, control of cyber crimes, curbing drugs, eradication of Naxalism, and use of artificial intelligence even as senior police officers of various states explained the special programmes being implemented in their respective states to address such issues.
Reddy said a system that works with specific goals is being strengthened by setting up of four police commissionerates in Hyderabad and special departments like HYDRAA and EAGLE to control various crimes.
He highlighted the progress made by Telangana in controlling cyber crimes and the efforts being made by the EAGLE department to control drug abuse and trafficking. Reddy said an ex-gratia of at least Rs 1 crore to a maximum of Rs 2 crore has been announced by his government to support the families of police officers who lose their lives in the line of duty. He said that the Young India Police School has been set up to provide quality education to the children of police personnel in the state.
Speaking on the occasion, Telangana DGP CV Anand said Greyhounds was set up in Telangana in the past to deal with the Naxal problem. He explained that Octopus was set up in the wake of the bomb blasts in Hyderabad and EAGLE Force was set up to control drugs.
Anand said the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau is working specifically to control cyber crimes. "In the last two years, 824 Maoists have surrendered in the state," he said, adding, in addition to strengthening the Dial 112 services in the state, the police are working in coordination during natural disasters through the Integrated Command Control Centre.
A safe and secure society is the foundation of a prosperous state and a stronger nation. At the #SRPCC Conference in #Hyderabad, I underscored the importance of strengthening our collective resolve to address emerging security challenges, including cybercrime, drug trafficking and other organised criminal activities. The Government of Telangana remains committed to building a robust, technology-driven police force while placing the highest priority on the welfare of our police personnel and the future of their families, whose sacrifices and dedication are integral to public safety. Through stronger inter-state coordination, technological innovation and a humane, citizen-centric approach, we must work together to build a safer and more secure South India.— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) October 23, 2026
The DGP said the apps used by the police personnel have been updated and made available under the name TSPARK. He explained that a special department is working for the safety of women and the T-Safe app has been created specifically for the safety of passengers.
Karnataka DGP MA Salim said in his state, under the 'Mane Manega Police' program, police personnel are reaching out to senior citizens and the poor and solving their problems. He said 'Samitra' centres have been set up in the state to help those addicted to drugs. Salim said an AI-based traffic management system called 'Astram' is being implemented in Karnataka to reduce traffic congestion.
Tamil DGP Mahesh Agarwal said a special force 'Singappen' has been formed in his state for the protection of women and children. He said 49 women and 87 children who went missing in the last five months have been identified and rescued.
"Along with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force for drug control, foot patrols are being conducted to understand the problems of the people," Agarwal said. He said a programme called 'Kaval Karangal' is being implemented to help the homeless and beggars, and 'Magilchi' is being implemented to reduce the mental stress among police personnel.
Discussions will continue in the conference on inter-state crimes, drug trafficking, cybercrime, organized crime, control of economic crimes, as well as prevention of road accidents and use of AI in policing. The main objective of the conference is to increase coordination across borders between the police departments of different states and to formulate a solid action plan to make south India safer.
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