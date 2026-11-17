Revanth Reddy Seeks Chhattisgarh CM's Nod For Telangana's Sammakka Sagar Project
Vishnu Deo Sai said mutual cooperation between the two states, opportunities for development, and various issues of public interest were discussed at the meeting.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Hyderabad/ Raipur: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Sammakka Sagar project.
Reddy met Sai at the Chief Minister’s office in Naya Raipur.
During the meeting, Reddy explained that water requirements in Telangana could increase due to El Nino conditions and requested the Chhattisgarh government to permit water storage in the Sammakka Sagar Barrage. He also urged Sai to extend cooperation in securing the remaining clearances for the project.
Responding to Reddy's request, Sai assured that the NOC would be provided at the earliest.
Obtaining an NOC from the Chhattisgarh government is crucial for the full-scale operationalisation of the Sammakka Sagar project, built on the Godavari River. Chhattisgarh earlier raised objections, citing the possibility that areas within its territory could face submergence due to backwaters when the project’s reservoir is filled to its full capacity.
Thus Telangana government aims to resolve this issue by providing clarity on the extent of submergence, details regarding the affected areas, and the compensation process, in order to secure the necessary NOC from Chhattisgarh.
Preparations for this have been underway for some time and a study on the impact of potential submergence was also conducted by IIT Kharagpur.
Chhattisgarh has already paid over Rs 9 crore for a survey to identify the areas and villages that would fall within the project’s full reservoir level (FRL) and backwater zone. The state government has also clearly stated its readiness to provide compensation for the affected lands, in accordance with established regulations.
Previously, Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy met CM Sai to explain the project details and requested an NOC, outlining their stance on issues related to submergence and compensation. It was reported that the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister had responded positively to his request.
Earlier at a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Sunday, Reddy raised the issue of the Sammakka Sagar project, seeking Centre’s intervention to expedite the issuance of an NOC from Chhattisgarh.
The Sammakka Sagar project is critical for meeting Telangana’s irrigation requirements. The project aims to utilize Godavari river waters to stabilise an irrigation command area of over 4 lakh acres under the second phase of the Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP). Additionally, a plan has been formulated to provide irrigation water to another 30,000 acres via the Ramappa-Pakala link canal. The state government believes that by addressing the issue of submergence and securing an NOC from Chhattisgarh government, it will be possible to derive maximum benefits from the Sammakka Sagar project.
Cooperation, Development Opportunities Discussed: Chhattisgarh CM
CM Sai extended a warm welcome to Reddy upon his arrival in Chhattisgarh.
तेलंगाना के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री रेवंत रेड्डी जी से आज मुख्यमंत्री निवास, नवा रायपुर में शिष्टाचार भेंट हुई। इस अवसर पर दोनों राज्यों के बीच आपसी सहयोग, विकास की संभावनाओं और जनहित से जुड़े विभिन्न विषयों पर चर्चा हुई। @revanth_anumula https://t.co/tKx58Sb71r— Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) November 17, 2026
Taking to his X handle, Sai said, "Today, I paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, at the Chief Minister’s residence in Nava Raipur. On this occasion, we discussed mutual cooperation between the two states, opportunities for development, and various issues of public interest."
Senior government officials from both states accompanied the respective Chief Ministers at the meeting. Among those present were Telangana’s Minister for Water Resources N. Reddy, Chhattisgarh’s Minister for Tourism Rajesh Agrawal, and the Chairman of the Chhattisgarh State Beverages Corporation, Srinivas Rao Maddi.
Also in attendance were Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel, Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Subodh Kumar Singh, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rahul Bhagat, and Secretary of the Chhattisgarh Water Resources Department Rajesh Sukumar Toppo. Also, the Secretary to the Telangana Chief Minister, the Secretary of the Water Resources Department, and other senior officials from both states were present.
(With ANI Inputs)
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