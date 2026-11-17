ETV Bharat / state

Revanth Reddy Seeks Chhattisgarh CM's Nod For Telangana's Sammakka Sagar Project

Hyderabad/ Raipur: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Sammakka Sagar project.

During the meeting, Reddy explained that water requirements in Telangana could increase due to El Nino conditions and requested the Chhattisgarh government to permit water storage in the Sammakka Sagar Barrage. He also urged Sai to extend cooperation in securing the remaining clearances for the project.

Responding to Reddy's request, Sai assured that the NOC would be provided at the earliest.

Obtaining an NOC from the Chhattisgarh government is crucial for the full-scale operationalisation of the Sammakka Sagar project, built on the Godavari River. Chhattisgarh earlier raised objections, citing the possibility that areas within its territory could face submergence due to backwaters when the project’s reservoir is filled to its full capacity.

Thus Telangana government aims to resolve this issue by providing clarity on the extent of submergence, details regarding the affected areas, and the compensation process, in order to secure the necessary NOC from Chhattisgarh.

Preparations for this have been underway for some time and a study on the impact of potential submergence was also conducted by IIT Kharagpur.

Chhattisgarh has already paid over Rs 9 crore for a survey to identify the areas and villages that would fall within the project’s full reservoir level (FRL) and backwater zone. The state government has also clearly stated its readiness to provide compensation for the affected lands, in accordance with established regulations.

Previously, Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy met CM Sai to explain the project details and requested an NOC, outlining their stance on issues related to submergence and compensation. It was reported that the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister had responded positively to his request.