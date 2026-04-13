ETV Bharat / state

Revanth Reddy Opposes Delimitation Of LS Constituencies Based On Population

Reddy said Congress is committed to women's empowerment. He said the Congress will provide unconditional support if women's reservation is implemented immediately. He also criticised the Centre's proposal of a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats. He suggested consultations with political parties, state assemblies and civil society groups to evolve a consensus on the exercise.

Reddy said BJP will increase in Lok Sabha seats by blocking women's reservation. Speaking to media on the Delimitation and Women's Reservation Bill at a media conference in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said although the Women's Reservation Bill was supposed to be passed during the UPA regime, it did not move forward due to lack of support from BJP and its allies. He said the NDA government delayed the bill for 10 years much to the suffering of women.

He said that currently, the difference between Kerala, which has 20 Lok Sabha seats, and Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 seats, is 60 seats. However, if seats are increased by 50%, the gap would further widen to 90 seats, significantly increasing the disparity, he pointed out. The Chief Minister said that the gap between Telangana and Uttar Pradesh would increase to 94 seats.

"The southern states currently have 130 seats. If the seats are increased by 50 per cent this will go up to 195. Whereas, the northern states have 413 seats, which will increase to 621 after the proposed hike," Reddy said. He also said that not only the southern states but also smaller states in the north, such as Punjab and Delhi, might lose their political relevance.

"I will write letters to Chief Ministers of all the states on injustice of delimitation. Do not link women's reservations with delimitation. If you want to increase the seats, you should call all the parties and talk to them. On what basis will you increase 50 per cent of the seats? Which god told Modi to increase the seats by 50 per cent?. If you increase the seats by 50 per cent, it will increase the gap between the North and the South," Reddy said.